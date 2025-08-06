Patrick Beverley's Strong Paige Bueckers Statement After Wings-Liberty
The WNBA has seen a huge growth in popularity over the past couple of years, and the main contributor has been Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark. The Iowa Hawkeyes product has become a global phenom, largely due to her high intensity and game-breaking range from beyond the arc, but a new competitor is giving her a run for her money.
With the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Dallas Wings took Paige Bueckers, an elite talent out of UCONN. The six-foot guard made a huge impact on the college basketball landscape, and her game has translated seamlessly to the next level.
Bueckers continues to draw comparisons to Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving for her impressive handles and elite mid-range shot, and she seems to add to her incredible rookie highlight reel every night.
On Tuesday, in a 76-85 loss to the New York Liberty, Bueckers showed out with 21 points, eight rebounds, and four assists on 8-15 shooting from the field, including a sweet display of handles that had her defender lost, leading to an easy mid-range bucket.
Via Hoop Central: "PAIGE BUECKERS MY GOODNESS. 🥶"
Patrick Beverley shares his take on Bueckers
Despite just being a rookie, Bueckers continues to cement herself as one of the top players in the WNBA, and certainly one of the most entertaining. During Tuesday's game, former Chicago Bulls guard and 12-year NBA veteran Patrick Beverley shared a post about Bueckers.
Via Patrick Beverley: "yal not ready to have that Paige Bueckers argument yet huh 🤔 Say Less
@PatBevPod"
So far this season, Bueckers is averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 45.7% from the field, 33.3% from deep, and 86.1% from the free-throw line. As a rookie, Bueckers made her first All-Star Game and could be en route to an All-WNBA Team appearance.
Is Patrick Beverley jumping the gun?
Of course, Bueckers has been incredible, especially for a rookie, but Beverley could be getting ahead of himself. If he is insinuating that Bueckers is either potentially better than Caitlin Clark or flat-out the best player in the WNBA, then he is far off.
"You’re reaching man it’s a popular take but you’re reaching," one fan reacted to Beverley's post.
"Clark is better and it’s not a debate," another fan replied.
Eventually, Bueckers will likely be one of the premier players in the league and potentially better than Clark, but as of today, she still has a way to go.