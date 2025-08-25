Why The Chicago Bulls Should Target Controversial Free Agent
The Chicago Bulls haven't made many moves this offseason, but they weren't expected to. After adding lottery selection Noa Essengue, the priority this offseason for Chicago was to retain its young talent and build off the momentum it had to end the 2024-25 season. However, they've been in long-standing negotations with Josh Giddey, which could drag on for a few more weeks.
Regardless, the identity of this Bulls team is starting to take shape, especially with their backcourt of Giddey and Coby White and the emergence of 2024 All-Rookie forward Matas Buzelis. Nikola Vucevic's time in Chicago seems numbered, and the Bulls need to build around their core trio if they want to be a postseason team in the Eastern Confernece.
Given that Giddey is at his best with the ball in his hands and the same with White, Chicago's focus should be on adding players who can impact the game for them without the ball in their hands. In that case, that makes one current free agent an interesting fit if the Bulls are willing to make the move.
An Ideal Fit In Chicago?
After being under investigation for gambling on himself during the 2023-24 NBA season, Detroit Pistons free agent Malik Beasley has been cleared and is no longer under investigation for the case.
It's an unfortunate situation for Beasley, who had arguably the best season of his career last season with Detroit, being runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year and making the second-most threes in the NBA. However, the investigation caused him to miss out on the beginning of free agency, as money has dried up around the league.
He could very well return to Detroit, but it seems as though he might not be in their plans anymore, with Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert being two of their offseason additions. That opens up the door for a team like Chicago, which could benefit from adding another shooter to its roster.
Beasley would instantly become Chicago's best outside shooter and would be able to open up driving lanes for Giddey, Buzelis, and White due to his presence as a three-point shooter. Chicago would have to make some moves with their current roster to bring him in, but Beasley could just be a better version of Kevin Huerter for them.
However, Chicago's front office doesn't typically make moves you'd expect, so perhaps the Bulls focus on locking up Giddey and head into next season with their current roster.
