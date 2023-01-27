"This isn't a lack of leadership. This is a void of leadership" - Will Perdue blasts Bulls after Hornets loss

Former Chicago Bulls player Will Perdue speaks out about the team's current struggles and points to a lack of veteran leadership as the main issue.

Excellent leaders often push their teams to play with passion and energy, regardless of who's on the other side of the floor. With the Chicago Bulls losing to one of the worst teams in the NBA, the Charlotte Hornets (111-96), basketball analyst Will Perdue believes the team does not have a veteran leader on the court or in the locker room.

"This isn't a lack of leadership. This is a void of leadership. There is none," voiced out Perdue.

Horrible loss

Perdue's remarks are a damning commentary on the state of the Chicago Bulls, and it's clear that leadership is missing from this roster. Without a strong leader to guide the team and keep players in line and motivated, it's no wonder why they are struggling.

If anyone thinks Perdue is just being another talking head, the former NBA big man knows exactly what it takes to be a successful leader in the professional sports world. After all, he's played and won championships with the likes of Michael Jordan on the Bulls and Tim Duncan with the San Antonio Spurs.

Perdue's comments were backed up by another former NBA veteran, Kendall Gill, who said genuine leaders would not let their team lay down, much like how the Bulls did in the fourth quarter, where they got outscored 17-34 after leading by two, 79-77, before the final stretch of the game.

"If you have those true leaders in the locker room, they ain't going to let you lose a game like this. They're not going to do it," said Gill.

Every game is important

Veteran guard DeMar DeRozan remains baffled by his team's recent losses, and it's clear from Perdue and Gill's scathing review of the Bulls' lack of leadership that this is a problem that needs to be addressed quickly.

"We should want to be a good team that goes out there and competes versus whoever we’re playing and not just wait until we play against the big teams. So I don’t know. It’s more so us still trying to figure out how to get that stigma off us of just competing versus the good teams and not the lower teams," said Deebo, who led the Bulls in scoring against the Hornets with 28 points.

“We’ve got to go out there and compete. It doesn’t matter if we’re playing against five 10-year-old kids. We’ve got to go out there and compete, especially this time of year. Everything matters. We can say we want to be this, that and the third. But we’ve got to show it at this point. Every single game is important,” he added.