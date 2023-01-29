How a misdiagnosis knocked Luol Deng out of the 2013 NBA Playoffs

Former Chicago Bulls great Luol Deng was as solid and dependable as they came. In 10 seasons with the Bulls, he played a total of 637 games for the team, logging nearly 36 minutes per game. He also suited up in 48 NBA playoff games, with an average of 40 minutes in each of them.

However, in the 2013 NBA Playoffs, the Duke product missed the Bulls' last seven games. What initially began with a headache suddenly became much more serious: Deng was suspected of having viral meningitis and underwent a spinal tap to confirm the diagnosis. Unfortunately, Deng was misdiagnosed and never had viral meningitis.

Poorly handled medical situation

More than anything, Deng was disappointed that he couldn't be there to help his team battle in the most crucial part of the season. The 6-foot-9 forward from Sudan initially complained of flu-like symptoms and was sent to the hospital, where he underwent a spinal tap to check for the said illness.

"I think that we could have handled the situation better. Obviously, there are some things that you can't handle. You can't really handle getting sick, being taken to the ER, or going to the hospital. I got the spinal tap, and that's where it went all wrong," said Deng. "My body didn't react well to the spinal tap, I had some serious side effects that not only didn't allow me to play basketball but really put my life in danger."

The procedure caused spinal fluid to leak from his body, and in the days that followed, he suffered rapid weight loss, losing a total of 15 pounds. Being the gutsy player that he is, he tried to prepare to play in the second round against the eventual NBA champions, Miami Heat, but his body just wouldn't allow it.

The Bulls lost in five games to Miami, and Deng's absence was felt in a big way. It created a void at both ends of the court, as he had been a reliable contributor on offense and defense.

Long recovery

Despite his unfortunate circumstances, he remained positive and eventually recovered. However, the experience shook him to his core.

"It's something that I wouldn't want anyone to go through, but when I went through it, I think that basketball became second, especially because of what I went through health-wise, my family was very worried. I never want to experience something like that again," Deng added.