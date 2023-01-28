When Kobe Bryant called Nike to make sure he had the same pair of kicks as DeMar DeRozan

Kobe Bryant's sneakers are considered to be among the best and most sought-after in basketball history. Since it was his own signature line, one would think that Kobe would every single pair ever made. Apparently, that was not the case, as Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had a colorway that the late Lakers great didn't own.

Only Kobes

Ever since he made his way to the league in 2009, DeRozan wore Kobes on his feet. And as his status grew in the Association, he soon became one of the faces of Kobe's signature line with Nike. This meant he got advance and player-exclusive pairs of shoes that were not made available to the public. And apparently, the public included Kobe himself.

"I used to say this joke to Kobe. There used to be a pair of Kobes I used to have, and he'd look at them, and he'd call Nike to make sure he'd get the ones I had," said DeRozan on his appearance on an episode of "Chicago's Own with Don C."

"We used to crack jokes back and forth about that. The only person who could possibly have more Kobes than me is Kobe. That was our whole trash-talking each other," DeRozan added, fondly recalling his times with a man he considered a mentor and friend.

Continuing Kobe's legacy

It's no surprise that DeRozan is considered the Mamba Mentality torch bearer after Kobe passed away. With his remarkable scoring ability and tendency for taking over in crunchtime—much like what Kobe was known for—DeRozan embodies that spirit.

And as he proudly wears Kobes from one game to another, DeRozan is just one of the many athletes and fans that continue the legacy of "The Black Mamba." Even if it means having a pair Kobe didn't have.