All hope isn't lost for the Chicago Bulls – just ask the NBA's all-time leading scorer!

During his media availability at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, LeBron James gave a surprising shoutout to one of the Bulls' core pieces. When asked by NBA Australia if any Aussie players had made a strong impression on the superstar, James proceeded to share quite the rave review of Josh Giddey's progress since arriving in the Windy City.

"I think Josh Giddey continues to get better and better. I think his development since he has gotten to Chicago: His knock was when he left OKC was his ability to shoot the ball. Now he's shooting the ball," James said. "You can't just sag off him, you can't just lay off of him and dare him to shoot. He is actually shooting the ball at a high clip. Obviously, he's a big guard. He pushes the pace with a lot of steam. So, he continues to get better and better, and I think Chicago has a really good player in him."

James may have been handed a rather specific player pool to choose from, but that does not make the comments any less flattering. If anything, it does further underscore the growth Giddey has shown over the last year-plus and highlights precisely why he has become such an essential part of the organization's future.

James has also experienced firsthand just how much better Giddey's long-range jumper has become. Most NBA fans will remember the Bulls' miracle win over the Lakers near the end of the 2024-25 season. After storming back in the final seconds, Giddey capped off the unlikely victory with a halfcourt heave right over the top of the stretched-out James.

The clutch bucket from downtown was one of a handful for Giddey during his first full season in Chicago. He ended the year shooting a career-high 37.8 percent on 4.0 attempts a night. It was an encouraging sign for a Bulls team that was about to embark on a stiff restricted free agency battle.

Speaking of which, as James' words suggest, Giddey has only gone on to reward Chicago for paying him his $100.0 million deal. While the season as a whole has proven rather turbulent for the franchise, Giddey's play has been borderline All-Star-caliber. His three-point shooting success has continued with a solid 36.6 percent clip on nearly 5.0 attempts a night. The guard has also averaged 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.8 assists.

What might matter most, however, is Giddey's career-high plus-minus. Dunks & Threes currently has him sitting with a +1.2 EPM, which ranks inside the league's 84th percentile. Questions emerged in OKC regarding his ability to consistently impact winning. Whether it be his subpar defense, lackluster jumper, or shaky efficiency in the paint, there were fair concerns regarding his ability to serve as an effective lead-ballhandler. He hasn't necessarily put all those questions to bed, but he is on the right path.

Nevertheless, continuing on this upward trajectory is what matters most. The Bulls only thrust Giddey further under the spotlight with their recent trade deadline moves. He and Matas Buzelis are very clearly in the driver's seat, and dragging this franchise out of the mud will be quite the challenge. When "The King" sees the vision, though, you have to feel like you're doing something right!