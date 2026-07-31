3 Young, Wild Card Guards the Bulls Could Try to Trade for in the Near Future

The offseason may not be over for the Chicago Bulls.

Many fans were caught off guard this week when Bryson Graham was suddenly thrown into the conversation for Bennedict Mathurin. The restricted free agent guard has also started to draw interest from the New Orleans Pelicans, as the Los Angeles Clippers seem unsure about whether or not they will keep the 24-year-old in the mix.

Is it possible that these Bulls ties are not as strong as some might think? Absolutely. But Mathurin does fit the mental and physical make-up that this new front office seems to like, which is at least worth something.

Above all else, however, this news suggests that Chicago's new front office leader is still willing to make moves. So, why shouldn't we consider some other possible youngsters who could make sense for the Bulls to target? None of this means that I actually expect the Bulls to pursue any of these players, but the idea is at least fun to think about!

It's the dog days of the summer, after all. We got to keep ourselves busy somehow!

Scoot Henderson

Apr 26, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) warms up before game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Bryson Graham is interested in Bennedict Mathurin, why wouldn't he be interested in Scoot Henderson? While the former has experienced more success since entering the NBA, there is a reason the latter had such a high pedigree coming into the league.

Henderson is an athletic freak with another fierce downhill game. He's had more trouble than anyone expected adjusting to NBA size and finishing efficiently around the rim. However, he would add another layer of explosiveness to this Bulls' rotation. Henderson has also looked better shooting the ball over the last two seasons, converting at a respectable 35.3 percent rate.

With that said, Henderson wouldn't be an ideal fit. There is still a lot he needs to improve on to reach anywhere near the potential that was previously set for him. But I also think that would be factored into any kind of trade discussion between Chicago and Portland. The price might not be all that high in the near future, especially with Damian Lillard returning this next season and guards like Jrue Holiday and Shaedon Sharp hanging around.

Let's also not forget that Henderson is headed toward restricted free agency in 2027. If Portland isn't sold on him as a future piece, they might as well look to move him sooner rather than later. Even evaluating him further this year could be tough as Portland tries to stay relevant in the Western Conference. You know where he wouldn't be tough to evaluate, though?

Reed Sheppard

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) warms up prior to game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of teams trying to compete, the Houston Rockets are hoping to have a better 2026-27 season around Kevin Durant. Do they believe Reed Sheppard can help them accomplish that?

The answer is likely yes. He appeared in all 82 games last season and gradually looked more comfortable at the NBA level. At the same time, this is a win-now team with NBA Finals aspirations. They are likely going to be careful about how they use Sheppard, who still struggled to really solve their playmaking problems last season.

If you're the Bulls, it couldn't hurt to pick up the phone and check in on Sheppard's availability. Even if the Rockets hang up now, one has to wonder if there is a deal that could get done down the road. If one thing is for sure, Sheppard could make a ton of sense with this new-look roster. He is an elite floor-spacer who shot 39.4 percent from deep on 7.0 attempts a night in Year 2.

Whether it's on or off the ball, Sheppard has the kind of shooting gravity that would only open up the floor more for athletic wings like Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson. It's just a tantalizing fit offensively and for the long-term outlook.

Bub Carrington

Apr 5, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If it's shooting the Bulls need, it's shooting Bub Carrington can provide!

The No. 14 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Carrington has played all 82 games in each of his first two seasons in the league. While he's only shot 41.2 percent from the field in those outings, he's gone a far more encouraging 37.4 percent from long range on good volume. He's also dished at least 4.4 assists in both seasons while providing solid effort on the glass.

Look, Carrington hasn't been some kind of difference-maker early in his career. It's hard to even know exactly who can be on a good team moving forward. But he's also been stuck on a tanking Wizards team and does at least possess a pretty elite skill set with his behind-the-arc shooting. If Washington is willing to give him up for relatively cheap, it could certainly be a move worth making for the Bulls.

Why would they do that? Well, the Wizards are planning to take a step forward and have several other young players to prioritize. It's unclear if Carrington will continue to take priority over guys like Tre Johnson, Will Riley, and Alex Sarr. He for sure will not be the focus over AJ Dybantsa!

At the end of the day, it just feels like Carrington could soon become an odd man out, and the Bulls might as well keep that on their radar.

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