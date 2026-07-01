5 Free Agents Who Make Sense for Bulls' Final Roster Spot

The Chicago Bulls started free agency with a ... thud.

Fueled with more cap space than the vast majority of teams, the organization's new front office chose to kick the can down the road. They signed veterans Zach Collins and Norman Powell to a two-year deal. Both carry a team option for the 2026-27 campaign, making both extremely tradeable and giving the Bulls flexibility to open up meaningful spending power again next summer.

Is it the most exciting or creative approach? No, but it's an understandable choice for a brain trust trying to set a new course. Especially with how much young talent is currently on the roster, this will allow the Bulls to evaluate their pieces before deciding the best way to build a cohesive group.

Nevertheless, the job is not done. While the Bulls have erased their cap space with the Collins and Powell signing (as well as the trade for Nic Claxton), they still have an open roster spot and an exception in their back pocket. The NBA gives cap space teams access to the "room exception," which is worth an estimated $9.4 million. It may not be a particularly large chunk of change, but it's undoubtedly enough to add another serviceable player to the mix.

So, who might that serviceable player be? Let's take a look at some of the players who are still available a little over 24 hours into the free agency process. To be sure, the Bulls could also look to acquire someone via trade that fits into this exception for 2026-27, but we're going to look strictly at those players who are still without a team.

5 Free Agents Left on the Board for the Bulls

Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anfernee Simons

Anfernee Simons showed last season with the Boston Celtics that he was good enough to warrant a decent multi-year payday. Heck, even his six games with the Bulls were productive outings.

Simons averaged 14.3 points and 3.4 assists on 38.5 percent shooting from downtown over the course of the season. He may not be the go-to scorer that Portland once thought he could be, but he's a very productive long-range threat with some great athleticism. Norman Powell will fill a shooting void for the Bulls, but he can't be expected to do it alone. With that in mind, somewhat securing Simons as the sixth man would feel like a big win.

Nevertheless, it's hard to imagine that Simons would re-sign for the $9.4 million. Perhaps if the market continues to dry up, the Bulls can convince him to come back on another short-term two-year contract that also provides him with future flexibility.

By the way, for those wondering about his Bird Rights (which would allow Chicago to sign him for me), the Bulls had to renounce that to act as a cap space team.

Rui Hachimura

The Los Angeles Lakers seem destined to finally move on from Rui Hachimura. The 28-year-old became a productive role player for them over the years, making him a decently attractive veteran addition for this developing Bulls team.

Hachimura undoubtedly fits the profile that Bryson Graham likes. He stands six-foot-eight with a seven-foot-two wingspan. The forward has turned himself into a really productive three-point threat, shooting 41.2 percent or better in each of the last three seasons. On top of that, he has been pretty efficient when attacking downhill and in the open floor.

Now, would Hachimura be an odd fit with so many forwards on the roster? One could say that. But he knows how to play a role and could certainly help show the Bulls' other athletic youngsters the ropes.

Bruce Brown

Ift he Bulls want a reliable and physical vet, that's exactly what they can get with Bruce Brown.

A star in his role for the Nuggets a handful of years ago, Brown has underwhelmed the last couple of seasons. Still, he appeared in 82 games for Denver in 2025-26 and continued to do a little bit of everything. The 29-year-old is a very versatile player who can sub in at multiple positions and muck things up with his extra effort and high basketball IQ.

To be sure, Brown may not be the fastest athlete or the most consistent shooter. But he fights hard on the glass and does a nice job connecting offensive pieces. For a Bulls team that seemingly wants to ramp up the physicality and get everyone involved, Brown could be a clever player to add into the mix.

Gary Trent Jr.

If the Bulls want another shooter who is likely willing to take a one-year deal, Gary Trent Jr. makes a lot of sense.

The former Bucks guard has converted behind the arc at a 38.7 percent clip over his career. He is genuinely capable of catching fire on any given night, which we were reminded of in March when he drained nine triples against the Clippers.

To be clear, Trent Jr. doesn't offer a whole lot else. He is certainly quick on his feet and plays with an edge, but he isn't much of a threat around the rim, and the defense has fallen off over the years. Still, the Bulls are in need of more floor spacing and ball-handling. Trent Jr. can offer both for this young group.

Josh Okogie

Josh Okogie has been around the block despite being only 27 years old. The guard has played for a wide range of teams, which includes most recently suiting up for the Houston Rockets for 78 games. His impact has varied pretty greatly at times, but he almost always finds a way to get on the floor.

Okogie is a capable shooter and willing rebounder. He has a great wingspan that he uses to guard the perimeter well and defend with purpose. A difference maker? Not in the slightest. But Okogie is an experienced bench piece who is seen as a plug-and-play guy. If you're the Bulls, you could do a whole lot worse than adding another adult in the room with your final roster spot.

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