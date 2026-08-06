Chicago Bulls Roster: Every Player's Salary, Cap Sheet, Future Flexibility, More

As the NBA hibernates for the next month or so, it feels like a good time to reassess where the Chicago Bulls stand.

Bryson Graham is fresh off his first draft and free agency period as a front office lead decision-maker. It was undoubtedly an eventful few months, with the selection of Caleb Wilson at No. 4 overall serving as the headline. He proceeded to immediately live up to the hype at Summer League, looking like easily one of the most NBA-ready and dynamic prospects on the floor.

Nevertheless, a lot more went into the Bulls' offseason. Dailyn Swain came off the board at No. 15, while reigning All-Star Norman Powell inked a two-year deal. Nic Claxton also joined the fold via a surprising multi-team trade, and Zach Collins was eventually re-signed to be his backup.

Did this make for the most exhilarating NBA summer for Graham? Not at all, but it told us a lot about what he values and how patiently he plans to operate.

Indeed, this offseason was all about prioritizing player development and the long-term outlook. One of the biggest things that Graham accomplished is keeping his books clean for the foreseeable future. As Graham evaluates this young core and Wilson's chance to turn into a star, he will be able to keep his team-building options open. And that could prove to be the real difference between becoming stuck in mediocrity again and building a true contender down the road.

With that in mind, below you will find the organization's current cap sheet, as well as some thoughts on what it could mean for this franchise moving forward.

Chicago Bulls 2026-27 Roster & Cap Sheet

2026-27 2027-28 2028-29 2029-30 Josh Giddey $25,000,000 $25,000,000 $25,000,000 Nic Claxton $23,147,727 $20,943,184 Norman Powell $21,500,000 $22,575,000* Patrick Williams $18,000,000 $18,000,000 $18,000,000** Isaac Okoro $11,814,814 Caleb Wilson $10,683,720 $11,217,960 $11,752,320* $14,866,685* Jalen Smith $9,428,471 Zach Collins $8,292,683 $8,707,317* Rob Dillingham $6,889,320 $8,763,216* Matas Buzelis $5,715,360 $7,584,283* Noa Essengue $5,701,200 $5,972,760* $8,230,464* Dailyn Swain $4,965,480 $5,213,760 $5,461,920 $8,373,124 Leonard Miller $2,406,205 OPEN

* TEAM OPTION

** PLAYER OPTION

Contract numbers via Spotrac

As bizarre as it might be to see on paper (screen?), when Josh Giddey's $25.0 million payday is the highest salary on the books, that's a good thing! The Bulls have been able to rid themselves of any damaging long-term money. Sure, the point guard may be under contract for three more seasons, but it's a very palatable deal that will not increase in value down the road.

The Nic Claxton deal will be viewed as an eyesore by some, especially when considering the Bulls got nothing for absorbing him into their cap space in that trade with Brooklyn. Claxton has undoubtedly struggled to look like the same elite rim protector over the last couple of seasons, but could a change of scenery change that? Regardless, when we consider that most other players with two years left have a team option on their contracts, the Bulls can find a way to live with this deal.

Speaking of which, Norman Powell's two-year, $45.0 million deal with the Bulls felt like a big offseason win. He's going to be a huge help to the young players on this roster, both in terms of his veteran leadership and ability to space the floor at a high level. There is also a real chance the Bulls could flip him after a strong first few months, as the $21.5 million payday isn't staggering and comes with a team option for Year 2. Once again, it's all about flexibility!

This was a similar thought process to keeping Zach Collins around, who inked a two-year, $17.0 million deal. To be sure, this felt a lot less savvy considering his inability to stay healthy. But it's another pretty team-friendly and moveable contract for a franchise that will likely be open to all sorts of moves.

The only truly cringe-worthy portion of the cap sheet is at the fourth and fifth spots. Patrick Williams is making $18.0 million a year until 2028-29. Meanwhile, Isaac Okoro is sitting there with nearly $12.0 million owed this season. There is a very real chance that each of these players ends up out of the rotation entirely in a handful of months. And that would be an incredibly tough pill to swallow, potentially encouraging Bryson Graham to try to get off both deals.

How Much Money Do the Bulls Have Moving Forward?

Jun 17, 2026; Chicago, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham introduces Chicago Bulls new head coach Tiago Splitter during a press conference at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First of all, it's worth noting that the Chicago Bulls have kept one roster spot open. It's possible they fill this chair before the regular season tips off, thus changing some of these numbers. However, they will not be obligated to do so, and keeping the roster spot available could be another example of Bryson Graham's preference for flexibility.

Overall, this puts the Bulls' total payroll at $161.9 million. If we throw in the dead money that currently belongs to Kam Jones, they move to roughly $163.0 million in salary. Why is that worth knowing? Well, it means the Bulls are still approximately $1.9 million below the salary cap line and thus nowhere near the luxury tax threshold of $200.4 million.

When we specifically think about the Bulls' options moving forward, these numbers are essential to keep in mind. Chicago has tons of room to move money around and potentially absorb larger unwanted contracts in exchange for future assets. Bryson Graham has said that he would be open to that in the past, and we've seen it be a fundamental part of successful rebuilds many times.

Additionally, the Bulls have enough expiring money on their books that they can become real players again in 2027 free agency. That class will feature some major names, including restricted free agents like Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, the Thompson brothers, and Anthony Black. Even if one of those players fails to reach an extension with their current club, the Bulls could walk away big winners.

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