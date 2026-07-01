Bulls Give Zach Collins Extension as New Front Office Makes Oddly Familiar Move

The Chicago Bulls' first move of free agency isn't going to lead the front page of the Chicago Tribune.

The Bulls announced on Tuesday night that big man Zach Collins will return. ESPN's Shams Charania is reporting that it will be a two-year, $17.0 million deal. Since the contract was agreed to before midnight ET, it will be deemed a contract extension as opposed to a free-agent signing.

Why is that detail noteworthy? While Collins' payday could technically fit into the Bulls' free agency room exception, it will instead eat into their overall cap space. The team will now drop to roughly $23.0 million in spending power, as well as hold onto the separate $9.4 million room exception. This will make it that much harder to sign a bigger-name unrestricted or restricted free agent, let alone pull off a larger salary dump.

The good news is that the Bulls did maintain some real flexibility with the Collins contract. According to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network, the second year will be a team option, meaning the Bulls can decide to part ways with Collins next offseason. This could also make him a significantly more attractive trade chip.

Were the Bulls Right to Keep Zach Collins Around?

Dec 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Zach Collins (12) brings the ball up court guarded by Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the one hand, this extension comes out of left field for new lead executive Bryson Graham. Zach Collins long felt destined to hit the open market after yet another injury-riddled season. He appeared in a mere 10 games for the Bulls last season after fracturing his wrist and later hurting his big toe.

It sadly continued a trend for Collins, who has only played 70+ games once in his nine-year NBA career. In fact, he has now played 28 or fewer games in four of his pro seasons, which includes missing the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign.

On the other hand, when healthy, Collins has certainly looked like an effective rotation player. He averaged 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in his limited action last year. The former Gonzaga star has also long been an effective floor spacer. He can provide some real physicality and rebounding prowess down low while also confidently moving along the perimeter and letting it fly.

With that in mind, it's not too shocking that Graham was somewhat attracted to Collins' play style. He fits the kind of versatility this new front office seems to be prioritizing, as well as fills a shooting need. It also feels worth noting that Collins has consistently been at the Advocate Center this offseason during media events, working out and rehabbing. In other words, it seems as if Graham has had plenty of time to get to know him.

The money is ... fine. It's the typical going rate for a backup big man, and the team option makes it a pretty moveable and palatable deal. Again, when healthy, Collins can live up to that contract. But those two words – "when healthy" – carry far too much weight. The 28-year-old hasn't been able to stay on the floor, which made this feel like a natural breaking point for the two sides.

Nevertheless, he and Jalen Smith will now fight again for backup five minutes. Nic Claxton is expected to be the starter following the Bulls' participation in a three-team trade earlier this month. Their contract now sits at 13 players, meaning they have two spots left to fill.

What Graham decides to do with those slots will continue to tell us a lot about his plans and how he hopes to approach this rebuild. If one thing is for sure, the Collins extension will have some questioning just how different things might feel moving forward.

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