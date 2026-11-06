6 Players the Bulls Must Monitor as G League Season Gets Underway

Chicago Bulls fans may want to keep a closer eye on the G League this season than normal, which officially tips off on Friday night in Hoffman Estates.

It's no secret that the organization has entered full-scale rebuild mode – look no further than their brutal 1-7 record. New lead executive Bryson Graham also appears destined to invest slightly more attention in the G League squad than normal. Chicago previously failed to use it as much of a developmental team. However, this year's roster seems to signal a different approach.

Graham was very quick to overhaul much of the G League's infrastructure. This included quickly naming a new general manager, as well as overhauling the coaching staff. Former Bulls player and NCAA assistant Quincy Pondexter will get his first shot at head coach duties.

To be sure, none of this means that the Bulls are flush with diamonds in the rough. The majority of the players suiting up will not find their way to an NBA bench any time soon. However, if there were any year to pay more attention than normal, it might as well be this one. The Bulls have very few players in the mix right now who are guaranteed long-term pieces.

With that in mind, let's quickly go over six names to watch on the Windy City Bulls in 2026-27.

Top Windy City Bulls Players to Watch

Sep 28, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Jordan Hawkins (19) speaks to members of the Media at Memphis Grizzlies media day at FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylin Sellers (two-way) – Jaylin Sellers has already left a strong impression on the Chicago Bulls. He was a mainstay in the Summer League rotation and has appeared in five regular season games so far this year. This included a 14-point effort against the New York Knicks behind four three-point makes. A rookie out of Providence, Sellers is a speedy and strong guard who plays with the kind of motor this new-look Bulls organization values. He may not be very polished at this point, but his energy is contagious, and his on-ball defensive flashes are encouraging. Now is the opportunity for him to hone his skills with more playing time and prove that he deserves a full-time NBA deal. To be frank, out of anyone on this G League roster, Sellers feels like he has the best chance to stick with the Bulls long-term.

Tobe Awaka (two-way) – Tobe Awaka may not be the most well-rounded player, but he already has an undeniably elite skill set. Even Tiago Splitter has admitted as much, praising the rookie's rebounding skills on both ends of the court. Awaka spent four years in college between Tennessee and Arizona, averaging 9.1 boards a night in his senior year. He is far from the tallest player on the court, but he is built like a brick wall. Even more impressive, Awaka has a tremendous feel for where to be on the court to create second-chance points. The 22-year-old even said he will watch film of his teammates to see where their shots normally bounce off the rim. Awaka's lack of traditional size and versatility may work against him when it comes to getting a full-time NBA role, but the rebounding will keep him in the picture for a while. Expect him to dominate at teh G League level.

Jordan Hawkins (two-way) – Jordan Hawkins will be by far the Bulls' most experienced G Leaguer. Drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans with the No. 14 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the guard out of UConn has gone on to appear in 178 NBA games with 28 starts. During that time, however, he only averaged 7.8 points on 34.5 percent shooting from downtown, which was supposed to be his speciality at the next level. Nevertheless, Hawkins was a highly-touted prospect who undeniably has a sweet stroke. Add in some good positional size and some true NBA experience at 24 years old, and there is a world where a change of scenery helps him unlock something. If one thing is for sure, we know that Bryson Graham already likes the potential. He played a part in drafting Hawkins as a member of the Pelicans' front office.

Marquel Sutton – The Chicago Bulls added Marquel Sutton to the mix during Training Camp. He spent his Summer League with the Sacramento Kings organization, posting a couple of strong outings. His journey started in JUCO before he spent three seasons at Omaha in the Summit League. Finally, LSU came calling in 2025-26, giving Sutton a chance to start at the SEC level. While it may not have been some kind of breakout campaign, he averaged a very solid 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Sutton stands six-foot-nine with surprisingly expansive offensive skills. If the three-ball can start to fall more consistently, there is a world where he ends up on the NBA radar.

Grant Newell – We all know the Chicago Bulls have a type, and Grant Newell is another that fits that mold. The former Western Kentucky Hilltoppers forward is a six-foot-eight forward with a sturdy 220-pound frame. A former Whitney Young player, he is bound to have his fair share of supporters in the Chicagoland area. Of course, it'll be an uphill battle to prove he deserves a real shot in the NBA, but the combination of size and mobility is intriguing. He got to the free throw line often during his senior season and also shot a much better 35.2 percent from deep.

Peter Suder – Some thought that Peter Suder could hear his name called on Day 2 of the NBA Draft. He played a big role in Miami of Ohio's breakout season, serving as a do-it-all guard with an impressive feel for the game. He averaged 14.2 points, 4.0 assists, and 4.6 rebounds while shooting a pretty remarkable 54.6 percent from the field. He also drained 40 of his 95 three-point attempts. No, Suder isn't the most athletic nor possesses the highest ceiling. But there is a reason the Los Angeles Lakers were quick to sign him to a two-way deal after the draft (before inevitably going in a different direction). There are interesting on and off ball skills that could eventually lead him to an NBA court.

Chicago Bulls Full Windy City Bulls Roster

Oct 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Tobe Awaka (19) during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tobe Awaka* – F/C

Jalen Bridges – F

Jordan Hawkins* – G

Houston Mallette – G

Remy Martin – G

Grant Newell – F

DJ Patrick – G

Drew Peterson – F

Orlando Robinson – C

Jaylin Sellers* – G

Isaiah Stevens – G

Peter Suder – G

Marquel Sutton – F

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