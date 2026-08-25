As Bulls Embrace Rebuild, Matas Buzelis is Already a 2024 Draft Steal

The Caleb Wilson hype is real for the Chicago Bulls, and he had the meet-and-greet line at Bulls Fest to prove it. However, fans can't let that distract them from the other uber-talented forward on Bryson Graham's roster.

If Wilson is the backbone of this new Bulls rebuild, Matas Buzelis might as well be the nervous system. Over his first two years in the NBA, he's flashed the kind of versatile skill set that could guide this franchise to new heights. There is a world where the combination of him and Wilson eventually gives the Bulls the dynamic duo that every team in the league hopes to build around.

Buzelis is an absurdly fluid and springy athlete for someone with his six-foot-ten frame. He can drop Aaron Gordon with a nasty dribble move before rocking the rim on a sky-high alley-oop jam. On top of that, you can't teach his timing as a shot-blocker, as he's been the Bulls' best weak-side rim protector over the last two seasons.

The Year 1 to Year 2 jump for Buzelis should have the organization extremely optimistic. Buzelis nearly doubled his stats in every category, averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks on 46.3 percent shooting from the field. He also forced his way to the charity stripe for 3.1 attempts a night, converting at a solid 78.9 percent clip.

Development isn't always linear, but Buzelis deserves credit for being on a steady upward trajectory. He played the best basketball of his career over his final 19 games of 2025-26. Buzelis averaged 20.2 points during this stretch and even made a more concerted effort crashing the boards, which has been a problem for him at times in his career.

Buzelis even proved he was capable of a 41-point outburst (albeit in OT), leading the Bulls to a win over the Warriors on the road with a 16-for-28 shooting display!

Wilson is going to demand a lot of attention in the coming months – and rightfully so. But the truth is that Buzelis deserves his own fair share of hype and belongs on the early Most Improved Player radar. The Ringer's Danny Chau even agreed, putting Buzelis on his list of most intriguing breakout candidates.

When specifically compared to his 2024 classmates, it's difficult not to buy into what Buzelis has shown so far. He went No. 11 in that year's draft, and there is no question that a handful of teams that were on the clock before that have already started kicking themselves.

Matas Buzelis Climbing 2024 Draft Class Ranks

Apr 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) drives to the basket during the first half against the Orlando Magic at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025-26, Matas Buzelis started to separate himself from the pack in a real way.

Compared to his fellow NBA sophomores, Buzelis ranked No. 1 overall in total points scored with 1,252. This put him ahead of Stephon Castle and Reed Sheppard, the latter of whom even played in all 82 games. Relatedly, Buzelis also finished the season with the second-most free throw attempts. Castle was the only one to trump him in this department with 384 to Buzelis' 238.

As for the defensive end, Buzelis checked in second among second-year players with 116 blocks. The only 2024 classmate to have more was the seven-foot-two Donovan Clingan (130). This means that Buzelis finished with more blocks than a slew of other more traditional big men, including Yves Missi, Alex Sarr, and Kel'el Ware.

Speaking of which, only three centers finished with more rebounds than Buzelis (448): Clingan (892), Ware (694), and Filipowski (552). The Bulls forward may stand six-foot-ten, but it's important to remember how often he was playing along the perimeter, let alone how much less muscle he has than these other frontcourt players.

What might be most impressive and encouraging, however, is what Buzelis managed to do from downtown. One of the biggest questions about him coming into the NBA was whether he could be a quality three-point threat. He shot below 30.0 percent during his stint with G League Ignite but remained steadfast that he would be able to hold his own at the NBA level.

Well, Buzelis has gone a long way toward proving just that. He shot nearly 35.0 percent from behind the arc last season on over 6.0 attempts a night. He also made the second-most threes in his draft class, landing behind the sharpshooting Sheppard. When it comes to fitting alongside Caleb Wilson long-term, the floor-spacing will be pivotal.

I would be remiss not to mention that Buzelis did play the second-most minutes of anyone in the 2024 class. The only player to spend more time on the floor was Bub Carrington with the Washington Wizards. Likewise, the Bulls' roster situation obviously lent itself to more responsibility for Buzelis as the season went on. The trade deadline, in particular, opened a door for him to take on a significantly greater offensive workload.

Nevertheless, the numbers speak for themselves. It's not that Buzelis was putting up a bunch of empty-calorie stats. He was showing legitimate improvement and efficiency, taking full advantage of the increased opportunity that came his way. It's why he feels like arguably the biggest steal of the 2024 NBA Draft, as well as why the Bulls should be thrilled that he is a part of their rebuilding efforts.

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