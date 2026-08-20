Expect a More Physical Matas Buzelis After His Big Change This Bulls Offseason

Matas Buzelis is coming back bigger and better – literally.

The Chicago Bulls as a whole may not be at the top of the Power Rankings this season, but a few of their players have some highly anticipated seasons ahead. Of course, Caleb Wilson will demand the most attention after coming off the board at No. 4 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. But Buzelis remains a fundamental part of what this new-look organization is building.

The 2024 first-rounder is heading into Year 3 on a clear upward trajectory. He nearly doubled his numbers in every statistical category during his sophomore campaign, looking like the kind of two-way wing that every franchise hopes to have in the mix. Buzelis finished in the NBA's Top 6 in total blocks, as well as averaged 16.3 points a night on an improved 46.3 percent shooting from the field.

When last season came to a close, Buzelis was rather blunt about how he hoped to spend his offseason. The 21-year-old said it was time to add some muscle, as he struggled at times to handle more physical bodies around the rim. This might also be why his rebounding numbers – despite standing an intimidating six-foot-ten – left a lot to be desired.

Well, with training camp a little over a month away, Buzelis has now provided an update on his bulking efforts. The Bulls forward appeared on Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady for a wide-ranging interview. During that discussion, he was asked about his offseason focus, and Buzelis made it known that he has added some promising weight.

“Getting stronger, for sure. It was pretty easy for me to figure out what I needed to do," Buzelis said of his offseason focus. "The main thing is adding in a chef and building that routine with a chef. Honestly, one of the best things that I've ever purchased in my life ... I put on like 12 pounds, and I feel like I'm playing stronger ...

I think me putting on weight, I could get to the rim, and I could hit guys. I've been driving and hitting dudes, bumping, stuff like that. Just everything more physical because the scouting report was be physical with him.”

Matas Buzelis Bulks Up Ahead of Year 3

Mar 28, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Call him Muscle Matas!

For what it's worth, Matas Buzelis said that he added noticeable weight after his rookie year, but the problem was keeping it on throughout the season. Hiring a chef will almost certainly change that, as he noted that his prior diet was ... [insert word I shouldn't publish here].

It was also impossible to ignore that teams would play Buzelis more physically. Especially when matched up against bigger power forwards, the 2024 lottery pick was repeatedly outmatched. With that said, there is no denying that Buzelis has the kind of explosiveness and finishing touch that you want attacking the basket on repeat. The only way to make that a sustainable approach, however, is to limit the opposing team's ability to knock him off balance.

Speaking of which, Buzelis went on to explain to Carter and McGrady that he wants to cut down on the number of threes he takes. He shot over 6.0 a game in 2025-26, even calling out the fact that he took 15 attempts in a single game. This is likely why Buzelis name-dropped Deni Avdija as a player he was trying to learn from this offseason. He admired his ability to power through contact and repeatedly get to the free throw line.

Nevertheless, adding strength and playing physically are two very different things. Buzelis' job now is to use this added weight to his advantage and show that it can change his impact on both ends. If one thing is for sure, he should get plenty of opportunities to do that early on. The Bulls are all-in on player development, and uplifting Buzelis should be a big part of Tiago Splitter's plans this season.

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