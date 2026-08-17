The Chicago Bulls Still Have Time to Make a Notable RFA Splash

Do the Chicago Bulls have on last card up their sleeve?

The most likely answer is the underwhelming one: No. New front office leader Bryson Graham has made it very clear that he's taking a patient approach with his first-ever roster build. Expectations seem rather low both nationally and internally this season, as the priority will be on developing promising young pieces like Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis.

This is why their most aggressive offseason moves were to add veterans like Norman Powell and Nic Claxton. Are they players who will make an impact and help these young players compete? Yes, but are they players who will significantly impact the win-loss column? Probably not.

Nonetheless, the offseason is still far from over, and we still know very little about how Graham operates. As we've discussed ad nauseam, the Bulls do have one open roster spot at their disposal. Sure, keeping it open even during the regular season could prove beneficial, as it could give them an easy opportunity to take on some unwanted salary in exchange for future assets. But what if a different opportunity presents itself in the coming weeks?

The whole point of a rebuild is to be flexible, and there remain a couple of very intriguing players available on the restricted free agent market. Bennedict Mathurin has been the biggest topic of conversation in the Bulls universe in recent weeks. The current Clippers guard reportedly has fans inside the organization's front office.

However, Peyton Watson is also still looking for his next deal. The Denver Nuggets wing is hoping to cash in on a contract that pays him $100+ million. We can all agree this would be a major investment for the Bulls to make this early in their rebuild, which is why there have been essentially zero legitimate ties between the two parties.

But, again, who's to say things don't change over the next couple of weeks!?

Bulls Still Have Time to Make a Big Splash

Apr 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) moves in for the dunk against Golden State Warriors guard De'anthony Melton (8) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported this week that Bennedict Mathurin's representation has remained in touch with the Chicago Bulls, as well as the New Orleans Pelicans and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Clippers are also interested in bringing Mathurin back, though it is worth noting that they went out and signed Bradley Beal to a two-year deal last week. While that wouldn't wall them off from keeping Mathurin, the two share a position and bring a similar score-first mentality to the floor.

As for Watson, he is still hoping to ink a deal that nets him $125+ million over a five-year span. It's hard to imagine that this will come to fruition the longer the summer drags on. And that could keep a Watson-to-the-Bulls pipe dream alive! The more that his asking price drops, the more palatable it might seem to Graham. If one thing is for sure, Watson fits the SLAP model that Graham introduced fans to this offseason.

Once again, it likely isn't smart to bet on either of these players ending up in red next season. The Bulls are probably a year or two away from aggressively pursuing these kinds of signings. With that said, the mere fact that they have remained engaged with Mathurin's camp serves as a reminder that they are open to doing business.

I know that may not seem like a massive revelation, but it's noteworthy after the last six years of Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley. This was previously a front office that sat on its hands and rarely kept its options open. They were constantly acting like the smartest person in the room. We have yet to get that vibe from Bryson Graham and Company, who appear far more open to exploring all avenues.

Well, this is a lane that is still very much open, and we can't necessarily rule out the Bulls driving down it until October arrives. Step on the gas, Bryson!

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