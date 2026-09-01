Billy Donovan Finally Talks Bulls Departure as He Looks to Begin Spurs Career

Billy Donovan could still be the Chicago Bulls' head coach.

Ownership made it clear that they wanted the veteran leader to stick around even after their front office purge. Michael Reinsdorf even sat in front of the media after removing Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley, insisting that he wouldn't hire a new front office face who wasn't comfortable working alongside Donovan. It caused quite a stir among the fanbase.

All things considered, it wouldn't have been the worst thing in the world to have Donovan stay. The Bulls' problems over the years had far less to do with him and far more to do with the roster he was dealt. At the same time, rarely do you see an organization force a head coach on a new management team. Even Donovan recognized the awkwardness that could come from that.

It's why Donovan ultimately decided to say his goodbyes, and he reiterated that in a recent interview with Olivia Eisenhauer of WCJB 20 in Central Florida. He also confirmed that a front office role of his own was offered by the Bulls. Whether that was for the executive VP of basketball operations job that went to Bryson Graham, however, is unclear.

“I didn’t really know what was going to happen. I loved my time in Chicago. I loved the ownership group. They were very kind. Offered me an opportunity to stay on as the coach, offered me an opportunity to even move into the front office. But they had to bring in a new front office. And I just felt like, with a new front office coming in, that person should have the freedom to choose their coach and build out the organization how they see fit, which is fine," Donovan explained.

The Bulls' third-longest-tenured head coach went on to say that he had no intention of going back into coaching immediately. To be sure, there were rumors that Donovan could be a candidate for the Orlando Magic job, but those fizzled once San Antonio assistant Sean Sweeney became a clear frontrunner.

All signs pointed toward Donovan taking his first year off in decades. Did it still feel safe to assume he'd re-emerge as a head coach down the road? Absolutely, but it looked like he would have to wait a year for jobs to open up.

Then, San Antonio called with a proposition.

"I really went in with the impression that I’d be out for a year. Hang out in St. Augustine, Florida, come over to Gainesville, see my kids and kind of just spend a year doing that," Donovan told Eisenhauer. "And then San Antonio had called during the playoffs, and there was a thought that they might lose some staff members. I didn’t really know what to think of it, but after talking to Mitch Johnson, who I have a lot of respect for, I’m just hoping in some way I can hope and bring value.”

Billy Donovan on why joining the Spurs in July 2026 after stepping down as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls in April 2026 was the right time:



"I just felt that with a new front office coming in that person should have the freedom to choose their own coach...I went in with the… pic.twitter.com/WSXp2ZY5f5 — Olivia Eisenhauer (@oeisenhauertv) August 31, 2026

Donovan agreed to join the Spurs as their new lead assistant. It will mark the first time since 1994 that he will not sit in the head coach chair. With that in mind, it's a pretty stark pivot for Donovan, but one that he sounds willing to embrace at 61 years old.

"I have been a head coach since I was 27 years old. I’ve been so fortunate that there have been so many coaches who have mentored me, helped me along my journey. And maybe this is a way to be able to give back, and what the future holds, I’m not sure, but the people in San Antonio have been nothing but gracious and very accommodating.”

Did Donovan reveal anything groundbreaking here about his professional pivot or what the future holds? No. If anything, he continued to give the thoughtful and politically correct answer to everything. His ability to do just that is part of the reason he's made it so far in this industry.

With that said, it's always nice to hear someone explain the situation in their own words. Donovan clearly has a lot of respect for the Bulls organization and his many years at the United Center.

Speaking of which, this respect should be returned by the Bulls faithful, despite the consistently mediocre results during his tenure. Why? Donovan essentially saved the organization from itself. He made the mature decision to let the Bulls start fresh. He recognized that for the franchise to genuinely move forward, he had to give up the head coach seat. There aren't many people who would do that in such an unforgiving industry.

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