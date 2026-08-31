3 of the Most Underrated Chicago Bulls Storylines This Season

The Chicago Bulls may not be very good in 2026-27, but they sure will be interesting!

Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain will help jump-start a new era. Tiago Splitter will have to implement his culture. Matas Buzelis will look to continue his ascent. Josh Giddey will have to prove his worth to a new front office. As far as the future of the franchise goes, this will be a huge year.

With that said, in a rebuilding season like this, the storylines stretch far and wide. While the players named above will demand the most attention, there are several others who could prove far more important than meets the eye. Let's discuss!

Will Leonard Miller Take a Step?

Mar 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Leonard Miller (11) drives during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley didn't leave Bryson Graham with a complete disaster. Not only does Matas Buzelis look capable of reaching All-Star heights, but one of their many trade deadline moves netted them another pretty fascinating young forward.

Leonard Miller was stuck on a win-now Timberwolves roster with little room to carve out playing time. A former G League Ignite forward, he was once a highly touted recruit with eye-popping athleticism and promising defensive versatility. It almost always felt like he was worth a closer look at the NBA level, and that's exactly what the Chicago Bulls were able to offer him.

It didn't take long for Miller to convince former head coach Billy Donovan that he was worthy of playing time. Over the last couple of months, he quickly surpassed Patrick Williams in the rotation, offering the exact kind of high-energy, physical play the Bulls long wanted from their former No. 4 overall pick.

Miller ended the season averaging roughly 15.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over his last 18 contests. Even more impressive, he shot 54.6 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from long range. Sure, the Bulls weren't playing for much at the time, but Miller suddenly looked like a great developmental piece for a rebuilding team. Graham clearly agreed, as the new front office leader picked up his team option shortly after his arrival.

To be clear, Miller isn't going to take priority over wings like Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson. He will have to continue to prove his worth and convince a whole new coaching staff that he belongs in the rotation. However, if Miller can build on last season's success, the Bulls will have another fascinating young building block on their hands who provides true two-way versatility.

Indeed, on paper, Miller seems to embody the identity that this new-look organization is trying to establish. He has great positional size, can guard multiple positions, flies in transition, and isn't afraid to get physical (despite a more slender frame). Add in a better-than-expected three-point stroke, and the 22-year-old could become a 3-and-D menace worth signing long-term.

Can Zach Collins Stay Healthy?

Dec 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Zach Collins (12) and Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) fight for the ball during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The new Chicago Bulls front office played it safe with their first free agency. Looking to evaluate their inherited players and develop their young forwards, the plan was clearly to add some veteran assistance on short-term deals. Norman Powell was the biggest get, inking a two-year, $45.0 million contract. Nic Claxton was also acquired from the Brooklyn Nets, as the Bulls were able to take on his two-year deal without giving up anything in return.

The team's other free-agent signing, however, was handed to Zach Collins. Fans were undoubtedly caught off guard by the move. The big man appeared in only ten games during the 2025-26 campaign, continuing a long trend of injury trouble. Hitting unrestricted free agency, he felt like an obvious candidate to find a new home. Nevertheless, the Bulls chose to hand him a two-year, $17.0 million deal.

On the one hand, it provided the team with another flexible contract. Collins, like Powell, will also have a team option in the second season. On the other hand, $8.5 million was a relatively steep price to pay for a player who has struggled so much to stay on the court. It also wasn't as if the Bulls didn't have another backup center on the roster. Jalen Smith is heading into the final year of his deal and coming off one of his best seasons yet.

With that said, when Collins plays, he has been pretty effective. The 28-year-old is physical on the glass, a good screener, surprisingly light on his feet, and an above-average floor-spacer at the five. Bulls fans remember well when he filled in for an injured Nikola Vucevic two seasons ago, averaging double-digit rebounds and gobbling up hustle points.

A healthy version of Collins can certainly help this young Bulls team – let alone turn into quite the interesting trade chip. To be honest, the latter is what I imagine Graham and Company are hoping for. Get Collins healthy, showcase him, and field offers come February. A rebuilding team can never have enough trade chips!

What Happens With Noa Essengue?

Aug 21, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue waves courtside during the first half of a game between the Chicago Sky and the Golden State Valkyries at the Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bulls fans may have already moved on from Noa Essengue. Selected No. 12 in the 2025 NBA Draft, the rookie missed nearly his entire rookie campaign because of shoulder surgery. Then, to add insult to injury, Essengue looked like one of the rawest players on the floor during Summer League this offseason.

Things were so rough in Las Vegas that new Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter even benched the second-year forward to start the second half of Game 2. He was consistently losing the ball, stumbling over his own two feet, and botching shots around the rim. Does he deserve some grace considering it was his first time playing since the injury? Sure, but it still underscored just how much of a wild card he is.

Chicago may be in rebuild mode, but playing time isn't going to be easy to come by for Essengue. He is dealing with some uber-talented competition. Might the Bulls throw him out there simply because development is the No. 1 priority? It's possible, but you also don't want Essengue to get eaten alive. It makes you wonder if an extended stint in the G League could be coming.

The good news is that he's still only 19 years old and was long viewed as a project piece. The time isn't now to completely cast him aside, but let's also remember that this front office didn't draft him. They may not be as invested in Essengue as the previous regime.

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