Bulls' Bryson Graham Explains Why Tiago Splitter is the Right Coach for the Future

On Wednesday afternoon, most eyes were on new Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter. And how could they not be? Not only was the six-foot-eleven NBA champion impossible to miss, but he served as the latest physical representation of an entirely new era of Bulls basketball.

When Splitter spoke, the media leaned in. He sounded the proper mix of transparent and media-trained, offering fans their first taste of what life might be like under his leadership. Nevertheless, Splitter wouldn't have been holding that microphone if it weren't for the man sitting to his left. While Bryson Graham felt like old news for the first time, Wednesday marked only the third time he had met with reporters since taking over the franchise.

With that being the case, the words that came out of his mouth felt equally important. Why go with Splitter? What about his specific set of skills made this the right fit? Graham didn't hesitate to go into detail, even presenting that question before anyone else could ask.

“Couldn’t be more excited. He’s what we’re looking for. So, why Tiago? At the end of the day, there are so many things we can go into. But the things that stood out to me the most are he’s smart. He’s curious as a coach in a game that is always changing. He wants to get better. He’s got the right level of competitiveness. He’s a good communicator. He connects well with players. He’s been in that locker room and won at a really high level," Graham said.

"He’s got a vision, and that is so important when you’re embarking on something like this because we are on the ground floor. When you have someone that has a vision that aligns with yours, who knows how you want to play and to build program, we couldn’t be more excited.”

What undoubtedly stood out most about Graham's opening remarks was the emphasis on who Splitter can become rather than who he currently is. In other words, Graham essentially reiterated how long a process he expects this to be. He clearly views Splitter as the kind of leader who can grow with a young group and pragmatically establish the identity this organization wants.

Jun 17, 2026; Chicago, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham (R) introduces new Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter (L) during a press conference at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Indeed, this methodical rebuilding approach has been stressed by Graham since the jump. And the fact that the messaging has remained the same shouldn't be ignored, especially as we enter an offseason where the Bulls have immense flexibility.

To be clear, this doesn't mean that Graham didn't tout Splitter's past accomplishments. While this hire is most certainly a bet on who Splitter can become, he admitted that the experience he has already gained at such a young age left a strong impression.

“In terms of like his wide variety of experiences, yes, that was very, very important in this," Graham said. "It’s one thing for me to go in there and tell Matas he has to get better, or Isaac, or Jalen, or any of those guys, Josh. It’s a lot different when it comes from someone that quite literally sat in that locker room," Graham said.

With player development and communication becoming a priority for this organization, it's no surprise that Splitter's specific history became a difference-maker for Graham. He is only 12 years removed from winning a title with the Spurs. He's only three years removed from winning a French Cup as a head coach in Paris. He's worked with young players like Alperen Sengun and Donovan Clingan. Relatability can be essential to garnering respect, and Splitter will offer that immediately.

Speaking of which, creating that circle of respect and trust seems to be at the forefront of Graham's mind. The lead executive continued to be transparent about where things stand for the Bulls, stressing that instant-impact talent isn't the priority at the moment. Instead, Splitter's immediate job will be to help give this organization a sense of purpose again.

“It doesn’t matter how much is in the building right now," Graham said. "We have to establish an identity and a culture that this community and organization is proud of. And me and Tiago see things from a basketball perspective, as well as an organizational perspective, similarly. Everyone in this building is going to feel it.”

These two new franchise figures have a lot on their plate moving forward, especially with the NBA Draft and free agency about to kick into high gear. If one thing is for sure, however, they both sound hungry to get to work.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news