Let's make one thing clear: The most likely outcome on June 23rd is that the Chicago Bulls select a player at No. 4 and No. 15.

Has there been some buzz about new front office leader Bryson Graham investigating a move up the draft board to snag a second lottery pick? Yes, but let's not forget how difficult these deals are to pull off. Not to mention, with Graham just taking over the organization, it would undoubtedly be a risky move to mortgage future assets immediately. The Bulls have a long road ahead, and now doesn't feel like the time to skip steps.

At the same time, can we truly rule anything out? The truth is that Graham has been a part of his fair share of draft night trades in the past. The idea of potentially pairing Caleb Wilson or Cameron Boozer with one of the several highly-touted guards is pretty intoxicating.

Plus, the Bulls' pre-draft workout list does include all of the top guards in this draft. This could merely be a reflection of a new front office doing its due diligence, but it could also be a sign of its genuine interest in making a splash. The same can be said about a recent report regarding Kingston Flemings. According to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Houston guard has included Chicago on his very exclusive workout list.

"Kingston Flemings has been selective about his workouts, only visiting the Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks," Wasserman wrote in his latest mock draft.

Are Bulls Eyeing Kingston Flemings?

Mar 25, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings speaks during a practice session press conference ahead of the south regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

All things considered, Kingston Flemings' limited list is pretty darn fascinating. While there is still time for him to take some last-second visits, Jonathan Wasserman's words seem to suggest that the plan is for him to stay put.

The Clippers currently hold the No. 5 pick, while the Mavericks sit at No. 9. Why wouldn't Flemings want to visit with any of the eight other teams in the 5-14 range? Did one of these squads make him feel confident enough that he would be their pick? Better yet, why is the only other team he visited sitting outside the lottery when no one expects him to make it that far?

Indeed, the Bulls' inclusion alongside LA and Dallas really stands out. At least one player does end up seeing an unexpected slide in every draft, so it's possible Flemings wants to make a strong impression on Chicago to ensure he doesn't make it past No. 15. But that far of a slide also feels incredibly unlikely with how impressive he was at the combine.

Instead, one has to wonder if something about the Bulls' opportunity intrigues Flemings' camp. They are a blank canvas, and there is no question that he would end up with an immediately impactful role in their system. The same can be said about Dallas, who is looking for a guard of the future to pair with Cooper Flagg.

It's also impossible not to see this list and think about all the recent rumors around the Clippers and Mavericks. Both have been considered the most likely teams to move down the draft board. And, again, who has been discussed as a potential trade-up team? That's right, your Chicago Bulls. Could this be a sign that Flemings has heard the Bulls might be willing to move into either of those spots to snatch him?

If one thing is seemingly for sure, there is at least some level of mutual interest here. It does feel worth noting, however, that Flemings doesn't necessarily fit Bryson Graham's SLAP prototype. He's one of the smaller guards in the draft and relies a lot more on his speed and ball-handling. With that said, he is one of the most explosive athletes in the draft and has a tremendous feel for the game. Maybe that's enough to win the Bulls over.

Nevertheless, as the days dwindle, the expectation should remain that the Bulls stay in their current spots. While it's good to keep an open mind and not rule anything out, it's safest to assume that the Bulls happily take the top players on their board at No. 4 and No. 15. I know, boring!

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