Mocking Up a Bulls Sign-and-Trade for Bennedict Mathurin as Buzz Continues

There isn't much to talk about in the NBA universe right now, which is exactly why one Chicago Bulls story continues to stand out.

After being connected to restricted free agent Bennedict Mathurin earlier this week, the buzz has only grown louder. The Stein Line was the first to declare the Bulls as a suitor for Mathurin, placing them alongside the New Orleans Pelicans. Marc Stein then reiterated Chicago's interest during an appearance on the CHGO Bulls show, going as far as to say that front office leader Bryson Graham was a fan of the former lottery pick.

Stein has now doubled down again, sharing on social media that the Bulls and Pelicans remain engaged suitors as the week comes to a close. Of course, that doesn't mean that a deal is imminent, but it's hard not to take notice of just how many times the long-time insider has dropped their name. It sure makes it feel that much more likely that this is more than just a potential leverage play for Mathurin's camp.

This is especially true when we consider that HoopsHype's Michael Scotto has now gotten in on the fun. He also made mention of the ties between Mathurin and the Bulls in his latest intel piece. In fact, he also noted that Graham isn't the only person inside the Advocate Center who is a fan of Mathurin's play style.

"Chicago has the $9.37 million room mid-level exception. However, that won’t be enough to acquire Mathurin. Any realistic chance the Bulls have of acquiring Mathurin is via a sign-and-trade as the franchise looks to improve its roster and stay out of the relegation zone while rebuilding in the upcoming season. Chicago’s new coaching staff is also said to be fond of Mathurin, HoopsHype has learned."

All things considered, we're now looking at enough smoke to trigger another air quality warning in Chicago.

The Bulls still have one roster spot open as training camp inches closer. Also, as we discussed earlier this week, it's not that difficult to see why the Bulls are drawn to a player like Mathurin. Still only 24 years old with some meaningful playoff experience, he could make sense as another developmental backcourt piece for this young unit. Mathurin checks the athleticism and physicality box that this new-look organization wants to prioritize, as well.

Nevertheless, there is no denying that Mathurin's fit alongside the Bulls' other pieces is a tad bizarre. He's the opposite of an advanced stat darling, being a relatively high-usage but low-efficiency scorer. The lack of a dependable perimeter jumper, in particular, is a concern. One has to imagine that the Bulls would factor this into any Mathurin pursuit, refusing to give up anything too significant in a sign-and-trade package.

Speaking of which, Scotto is right to state that this is what it would likely take to bring him in. The Bulls don't have the free money to send him a compelling offer sheet. So, what would a palatable sign-and-trade look like for the Bulls? Let's throw something against the wall!

Bulls Sign-and-Trade Idea for Bennedict Mathurin

Mar 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) is interviewed after defeating the Chicago Bulls at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let me preface this by clarifying that I am no CBA expert. The truth is that pulling off a sign-and-trade comes with some pretty complicated rules. It's not nearly the same as swapping players who are on guaranteed deals or absorbing someone into a TPE.

For instance, a player involved in a sign-and-trade must ink a new contract that is at least three years long. There is also the Base Year Compensation rule. Simply put, assuming Mathurin gets at least a 20.0 percent raise, the Clippers would take back money that is equal to half of Mathurin's new deal or the equivalent of his salary in 2026-27, whichever is higher. This rule, in particular, can be a real obstacle.

The good news for the Bulls is they have the kind of mid-tier contracts to make this work pretty easily. It also feels unlikely that Mathurin will receive a significant payday at this point. With that in mind, I have him making roughly $13.0 million a year, which means the Clippers would be allowed to take back $9.2 million (aka his 2025-26 salary).

Would you consider something like this?

Bulls get: Bennedict Mathurin on a three-year, 38.0 million deal

Clippers get: Three future second-round picks, Isaac Okoro

If I had to guess, a handful of Bulls fans are shaking their heads. Mathurin is a polarizing player, and the idea of locking him in for three years at this number will concern some. Relatedly, giving up three future seconds to make that happen isn't necessarily chump change. We've seen teams send similar packages out for players who arguably impact winning more – like Isaiah Stewart or Aaron Wiggins.

Still, we have to remember that the Bulls don't hold all the cards. If they wanted to add Mathurin, they likely would have to offer a little more than they were comfortable with, either salary-wise or pick-wise. And, heck, the Bulls just sold their two second-rounders in the 2026 NBA Draft! It's not like this organization has valued those selections much in the past, and they're also sitting on plenty. Why not put them to use in another way?

As for something around $12.5 million a year, it honestly wouldn't make me that uncomfortable. I know it's still over what some project him to be worth, but it's just hard to envision him signing for much less than that. A handful of teams have also started to express interest, and that's only going to drive the price up. We could even reach a point where the Clippers easily rebuff this kind of offer.

Again, if I had to guess, a large chunk of Bulls fans are scoffing at the mere existence of this post. But I wouldn't have an issue with this kind of deal. In the grand scheme of things, it wouldn't be some kind of crazy risk, particularly for a franchise that is starting in the basement. Mathurin has clearly shown he has scoring chops at this level and can be a sparkplug off the bench at worst.

What about at his best? Perhaps he figures out his three-point jumper and the Bulls find a long-term answer at two-guard. At the end of the day, this wouldn't be the same as Arturas Karnisovas taking a chance on failed lotto picks like Isaac Okoro, Rob Dillingham, or Jaden Ivey. Mathurin has shown considerably more than those players over his first four years in the league, and the Bulls are in the perfect situation to continue giving him room to grow his game.

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