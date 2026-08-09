Bulls Offseason Reset: Graham's First Summer Has Them On Much Better Track

The Chicago Bulls aren't going to be playing many nationally televised games this season.

Will there be a slight Caleb Wilson bump for the franchise? Sure, and rightfully so. The No. 4 overall pick demonstrated during his five Summer League outings that he can be a highlight machine. Likewise, he lived up to the immediate hype of being a potential franchise-saving talent.

Nonetheless, Wilson isn't going to lift this Bulls organization to new heights right off the bat. It's going to take time and patience for Byson Graham to lift this team back to relevancy. The sooner Bulls fans can accept that, the more enjoyable this upcoming season will be.

With all that said, there is no question that the Bulls have finally put themselves on a much better path. Just because the playoffs might not be in the immediate future doesn't mean that there aren't reasons to be genuinely optimistic. This is something that the previous front office never seemed to understand. Tossing yourself headfirst into a rebuild doesn't have to come with pain and sorrow. It's a respectable approach for a franchise to take.

Just ask The Athletic's David Aldridge!

The long-time NBA reporter released his annual NBA Offseason Rankings this past week. No, the Bulls may not be sitting near the top of the list, but they are at a pretty respectable No. 13! This put them ahead of other rebuilding squads like the Mavericks (No. 15) and Kings (No. 17), as well as in front of the San Antonio Spurs (No. 14) and Houston Rockets (No. 16).

Again, the Bulls are going to be out of many national headlines this season and thus an afterthought to many. But Aldridge's rankings serve as a good reminder that they probably deserve a little more respect than they are bound to get. While their offseason may not have been flashy, it was the kind that should make them a far more respectable organization.

The Bulls' Offseason Could Age Very Well

Jun 17, 2026; Chicago, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham (R) introduces new Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter (L) during a press conference at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First things first, as David Aldridge made sure to note, the Chicago Bulls deserve respect for finally ripping off the Band-Aid. The Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley regime was a failure. Should changes have been made well before they were? Absolutely. But it was still a significant move made by this ownership group that goes against how they typically function.

Speaking of which, the Bulls also hired a search firm to help in the process. And that led them to go with a young and pretty unknown face to run the show. It was another shocking decision for a normally traditional and stubborn organization.

The Bulls even went out and got one of the more attractive head coach options on the market. Tiago Splitter was a name to watch for multiple teams, including his pre-existing squad in the Portland Trail Blazers. Nevertheless, they allowed Bryson Graham to get his guy.

So, how about the roster moves? Fans likely weren't doing jumping jacks after seeing Zach Collins' fresh two-year deal. They probably also might not be all that enthused with the idea of keeping a roster spot open heading into the fall. But all of the Bulls' moves coincide with a long-term vision.

Graham's goal has clearly been to prioritize player development and maintain maximum flexibility. Norman Powell's deal with the Bulls is the perfect example. Chicago gets a respected veteran with proven shooting ability on a modest two-year, $45.0 million deal. The second year of that contract is also a team option.

He will help these young players with his floor-spacing and locker room leadership. He will help the Bulls by being a potential trade chip and serving as a sizeable contract that can be taken off the books to make room for long-term moves. The sexiest signing? No, but a very savvy one that can benefit them now and later.

The same goes for that Zach Collins contract, which is extremely movable and could essentially be viewed as an expiring deal. As for acquiring big man Nic Claxton, the Bulls were able to add a solid rim protector on a diminishing contract for nothing in return. There are slightly more concerns here, as Claxton does have guaranteed money in 2027-28 and has struggled over the last couple of seasons. However, there is still upside with him defensively, and he will certainly be the best lob threat that Josh Giddey has played with.

Of course, we also can't underestimate how enormous it is to add Caleb Wilson to the roster. All it takes is one player to turn around a franchise, and Wilson has the potential to be that player. To be sure, this was more a blessing from the lottery gods than a big move by Graham. But it is undoubtedly still a reason to be encouraged about this offseason as a whole!

Many of the Bulls' past summers were shrouded in confusion and complacency. The league repeatedly criticized them for not picking a clear direction. And rightfully so. This offseason couldn't be more different, however. It's easy to see which lane the Bulls are driving in with Bryson Graham behind the steering wheel. This is a rebuild, and he's not ignoring it.

Yes, Graham still has to make this offseason worth it and put the flexibility to use in the future. But you don't fix an organization overnight. Summers like this are the first step in a long process, and Bulls fans should be excited to embrace that.

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