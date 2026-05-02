Bulls' Matas Buzelis & Bears' Caleb Williams Link Up to Watch PCA Get a Cubs Win

When is Netflix going to make the Matas Buzelis and Caleb Williams Buddy Cop film?

The young Chicago athletes have become two peas in a pod over the last year. Not only has Buzelis made a stop at Soldier Field to see Williams in action, but he's even spent some time at Halas Hall during the Bears' offseason. And Williams has returned the favor.

During this past Bulls campaign, Chicago's star quarterback made a stop at the United Center alongside Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Cubs. The two cheered Buzelis on one night after they strolled into the Blackhawks game in Connor Bedard jerseys.

All of this to say, it came as little surprise when fans caught both Wiliams and Buzelis at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon. The two were spotted on the suite level and stayed in their seats until the final pitch despite the 40-degree temperature. Speaking of which, Buzelis could be seen in a winter hat and gloves. As for the "Iceman," he rightfully looked unfazed.

Caleb Williams, Matas Buzelis and Cole Bennett after the Cubs win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rTmMuu3HAY — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) May 1, 2026



The two went on to meet up with Crow-Armstrong after the game, and the Cubs were quick to share it on social. Unfortunately, there was only one game-used jersey to hand out. Williams appeared to be the one to get his hands on that.

Maybe once Matas Buzelis wins a playoff game, he will be considered ...

By the way, this also isn't the first time Buzelis and Williams have met up this offseason. The two were recently seen at an NWSL game. Williams serves as the co-owner of the Boston Legacy, and his squad recently made a trip to Chicago to face off against the Stars. Buzelis attended the match alongside the QB and wasn't shy about engaging with the camera.

Bears QB Caleb Williams and Bulls F Matas Buzelis came out to support the NWSL at the Stars-Legacy game in Chicago.



Williams is a co-owner of the Boston Legacy. pic.twitter.com/gbj24vtc1X — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 26, 2026

All things considered, it's been impossible for Chicago sports fans not to get a kick out of seeing some of the city's top young talent together. Is it also some great publicity for the athletes? Absolutely, but they do genuinely seem to enjoy spending time with one another. Buzelis even said during a February appearance on The Score that he's planning an epic dinner for all four of Chicago's finest:

“Those are my guys. I try to connect with all of them. I told them we should definitely do a dinner: Me, Caleb, PCA, and Bedard. We’re definitely going to do It. Those are all my guys. They’re doing amazing, and they’re representing Chicago well," Buzelis said.

Do you think they will allow camera crew in?

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