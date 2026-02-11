Bulls' Matas Buzelis Might As Well be Building the Chicago Sports Avengers

Matas Buzelis is no stranger to the community. Growing up just outside Chicago in Hinsdale, Buzelis had no trouble embracing the city after hearing his name called on draft night. In fact, he has practically become an unofficial ambassador over the last year-plus, going out of his way to connect with some of the area's other emerging stars.

Whether it be strolling into a game sporting a Connor Bedard jersey or stopping by Wrigley Field and Halas Hall during the offseason, Buzelis has made his intentions clear. He wants Chicago sports to climb the ranks together, and there is no question that his fellow athletes have gotten caught up in the hype.

Bears sensation Caleb Williams and Cubs standout Pete Crow-Armstrong were spotted at a Blackhawks game earlier this season. Then, the two could be seen back at the United Center one night later, cheering on Buzelis courtside.

All in their early 20s and trying to revamp their respective teams, there is an obvious common thread for the four. And it sure sounds like Buzelis is hoping to only strengthen those ties as the seasons go by.

During an interview with 104.3 The Score, Buzelis spoke about his relationship with three of the biggest athletes in Chicago. He told The Rahimi, Harris & Grote Show that his next plan is to get all four in the same place at the same time for a special meal.

“Those are my guys. I try to connect with all of them. I told them we should definitely do a dinner: Me, Caleb, PCA, and Bedard. We’re definitely going to do It. Those are all my guys. They’re doing amazing, and they’re representing Chicago well," Buzelis said.

When asked when and where the forward hopes to throw his exclusive dinner, Buzelis said the four still need to find a time when their schedules align. Makes sense. He did, however, go on to name-drop one of his favorite restaurants in the city.

“I go to Oakville every day for lunch," Buzelis said. "The one on Green Street. You would catch me there if it’s like 2 or 3 in the afternoon.”

Unveiling his go-to spot on Chicago airwaves may not have been the smartest move for Buzelis, but I guess that's why he is a man of the people! Likewise, if I were The Oakville Grill & Cellar, I might start prepping now for what could be one of the most epic dinners in Chicago sports history.

Nevertheless, Buzelis' enthusiasm for his hometown city has become contagious. He appears to be the backbone of bringing these four fan-favorites together, and Chicagoans can only hope he continues to add stars to the team in the years to come.