Bulls Reportedly Set Plan to Fill the Late Stacey King's Broadcasting Spot

Fans and the organization alike continue to mourn the tragic loss of Stacey King, who passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 7, 2026.

A part of their iconic teams in the 90s, King only became a stronger part of the franchise's history as the years went by. He became one of the most beloved broadcasters in the city's history, serving as the team's color announcer since the mid-2000s.

King was known for his boisterous energy and fun-loving catchphrases. He was the voice that defined the Derrick Rose Era, as well as the one that entertained Bulls fans through many years of lackluster results.

With a new season approaching, adjusting to life without King will remain incredibly difficult. The teams and fans alike have grown so used to seeing him stationed on the sidelines. Filling those shoes will be an impossible task. At the same time, the Bulls will have to make the difficult decision of adding a new color announcer in the near future.

Bulls Plan for Broadcast Team This Season

Jun 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Sky honor Chicago Bulls legend Stacey King who passed away before the game against the Atlanta Dream at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Front Office Sports' Ryan Glasspiegel and Michael McCarthy revealed the Chicago Bulls' plan for their first season without Stacey King in 19 years.

According to the outlet, the franchise will operate with a panel of color commentators filling in throughout the season. One name shared was Robbie Hummel, who has filled in during Bulls games in the past and is best known for his Big Ten college basketball coverage.

Bill Wennington may be another name to keep an eye on. The former Bulls big man is currently the color announcer alongside Chuck Swirsky on the radio. He has been in that role for over 20 years and is thus an extremely well-known personality in the Chicago community.

It's unclear who else the Bulls plan to bring in for what may essentially serve as a "tryout." Joakim Noah is an obvious fan favorite who has certainly done more media work in recent years. However, it feels unlikely that he would take on the full-time duties among his other projects.

Kendall Gill is currently an analyst for Chicago Sports Network and could make for an easy fit alongside Adam Amin. Will Perdue also has tons of familiarity with pre and postgame work, as he was a major part of the Bulls broadcast team over at NBC Sports Chicago.

The whole point of this period, however, will likely be to test out a long list of names and search for the best chemistry with play-by-play lead Adam Amin. Speaking of which, the Bulls did something similar before landing on Amin as Neil Funk's permanent replacement. They brought in an extensive list of play-by-play announcers during Funk's final season.

At the end of the day, this certainly feels like the right approach from management. King was far too important a figure to replace this offseason. While the Bulls will not be able to find someone who matches what King brought to the table, this should at least help them settle on someone who can hopefully carve their own niche in Bulls history.

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