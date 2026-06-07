Stacey King, Beloved Bulls Broadcaster and Champion, Passes Away at 59

The Chicago Bulls announced on Sunday that Stacey King has passed away. The beloved franchise figure was 59 years old.

King first became a recognizable face in the Windy City as part of the organization's iconic 90s era. He was a college superstar with the Oklahoma Sooners, eventually being selected by the Bulls at No 6 in the 1989 NBA Draft.

King would go on to play four full seasons with the Bulls, serving as a consistent role player for the team's first three-peat. Chicago would eventually move on from King during the 1993-94 season in a trade with Minnesota. King played three more full seasons before seeing his NBA career come to an end.

It was only a matter of time, however, before King's career entered its next phase. He would begin broadcasting games with the Bulls as a color commentator in 2006. King quickly climbed the league ranks, becoming one of the most recognizable media members in the city. He was especially well known for his catch phrases and fun-loving energy.

“Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history," Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. "His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades – first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans. We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion he brought to our organization, our broadcasts and our fans every day. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

A cause of death has yet to be provided.

Bulls Lose Franchise Icon Stacey King

Stacey King is honored at halftime of OU's 63-61 win against Texas Tech at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman on Jan. 19, 2008. | STEVE SISNEY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Team president Michael Reinsdorf also released a statement on Sunday, praising King for his unwavering commitment to the organization and ability to connect with Bulls fans.

“Stacey loved being a Bull. You could feel it in everything he did – the way he played, the way he called games and the way he connected with our fans. He had a unique gift for bringing people together and making every game feel personal. He brought an energy and love for the game that came through in every broadcast, helping fans feel connected to our team. Whether it was through a broadcast, a conversation or a photo with a fan, Stacey made people feel seen and valued. We were fortunate to know him not only as a player and broadcaster, but as a friend. Stacey genuinely cared about people, and he made our organization better. We will miss him dearly, and his impact, memory and legacy will remain a part of the Chicago Bulls forever.”

King was among the most energetic broadcasters in the league. Bursting onto the scene during Derrick Rose's heyday, he was responsible for some of the most famous calls in franchise history. This included Rose's famous dunk on Goran Dragic, as well as his electric step-back game-winner against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Classic Stacey King:

"Did you not get the memo? Derrick Rose can go upstairs! I want to go higher! Oh my goodness! Dragic! Somebody grab Dragic and say, 'Do you know who this kid is? He is from Chicago." pic.twitter.com/3nD1OwMVWJ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 7, 2026

A whole generation of Bulls fans will be saying things like "give me the hot sauce" and "big time players make big time plays" for years to come. Speaking of which, King was most known for his extreme appreciation of the fans. As Steph Noh of Sporting News pointed out, King was known for staying after games to soak in extra time with the Bulls faithful. Any time someone reached out to him over social media, King was quick to set up a meeting for after the final buzzer.

The Bulls have yet to share word of any memorial services, but it's safe to assume there will be a plan for the franchise to celebrate King's legacy during or throughout this upcoming 2026-27 season.

RIP

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