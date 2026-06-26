Bulls Reportedly Sign Two More Sharpshooters Out of Undrafted Free Agency

After going with two more long and athletic wings in the NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls are on the hunt for shooting help.

The organization inked one of the best long-range shooters in the 2026 class with their first undrafted free agent signing. Providence's Jaylin Sellers reportedly agreed to a two-way deal with the franchise on Wednesday night after shooting 42.9 percent from deep on 5.6 attempts a night in his fifth season of college hoops.

Bryson Graham also kept his commitment to SLAP going, handing Arizona's physical big Tobe Awaka a separate two-way contract.

But the work doesn't stop there! Bryson Graham has a full spring training roster to fill over the next couple of weeks, and he's continued to act fast to secure some intriguing long-range threats.

Bulls Sign Two More Guards Following Draft

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Donovan Atwell (12) celebrates in the second half against the Akron Zips during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Alabama men's basketball congratulated Houston Mallette for signing a deal with the Chicago Bulls. Exactly what this deal is remains to be seen, but it's likely an Exhibit-10 contract that will give Mallette a chance to suit up in Summer League and potentially training camp. These players also normally receive an incentive to sign with the franchise's G League affiliate.

Mallette is a six-foot-five guard who spent three seasons at Pepperdine before playing two years for the Crimson Tide. He appeared in 35 games this past season, though he only averaged 6.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

Mallette is best known for his three-point stroke. He shot 37.2 percent from deep over his college career on 5.1 attempts per game. To be sure, his efficiency has gone up and down at times, but he's clearly shown enough to have the Bulls believing he can be a potential NBA fit.

For what it's worth, his most impressive game last season did come under the brightest lights. Mallette went 5-7 from deep against Texas Tech to help send Alabama to the Sweet Sixteen.

Speaking of Texas Tech, the Bulls' other undrafted free agent signing is reportedly a former Red Raider. Vince Wolfram of The College Sports Company is reporting that Donovan Atwell has also signed with Chicago. There were some conflicting reports on his next plans, as a rumor spread that he was signing with the Warriors shortly after the draft. But all signs appear to point toward Atwell teaming up with the Bulls.

Atwell averaged 13.5 points for Texas Tech last season. He was viewed as one of the best available undrafted free agents, as some expected him to hear his name called in Round 2. Atwell was a true sharpshooter in college, shooting 41.5 percent over his four years.

Last season with Texas Tech, he chucked up a career-high 8.4 attempts a night and converted at a ridiculous 45.8 percent clip over his 34 games. So, why the heck didn't someone take a chance on him? Atwell is the epitome of a three-point specialist. He doesn't create much and doesn't attack the basket all that often. Defense is also a pretty big question, even though he has a pretty well-built frame.

With that said, if any of these summer league guys were able to carve out an NBA role, it very well could be Atwell. The stroke is just that silky smooth.

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