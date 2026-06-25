Bulls Fill in Some Gaps by Reportedly Signing Jaylin Sellers, Tobe Awaka After Draft

The Chicago Bulls threw fans for a loop in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Coming into the day with two picks at No. 38 and No. 56, new lead executive Bryson Graham would finish the draft without adding a single additional player. Instead, he traded away both selections.

The first deal was struck shortly before the draft started, sending the No. 56 pick to Los Angeles for cash considerations. In other words, a tale as old as time in Chicago. The second transaction surprisingly came when the Bulls were on the clock. While they were the ones to select Purdue's Braden Smith, the guard was sent to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Kam Jones, two second-round pick swaps, and more cash.

All things considered, it was a rather underwhelming end to what started as an electric draft. But this also marked only the beginning of what is expected to be a very busy offseason. The Bulls still have $30+ million in cap space to spend, as well as a young roster that is anything but set in stone. There are also always undrafted free agents who find a home, and it turns out two have already made their way to the Bulls.

According to 247 Sports, both Tobe Awaka of Arizona and Jaylin Sellers of Providence have inked two-way contracts with the Bulls.

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Dec 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awake (30) celebrates the layup he made during the second half of the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Lack of shooting has been a topic of conversation following the Bulls' first round, but Bryson Graham has finally added a long-range threat.

Jaylin Sellers is wrapping up his fifth season in college, where he was among the best shooters in basketball. Sellers drained 5.6 attempts a night at a 42.9 percent clip, averaging 18.3 points per game for the Friars. The guard also possesses some good positional size at six-foot-five with a 205-pound frame.

So, why didn't he hear his name called? Sellers isn't the most dynamic athlete. It's hard to envision him creating much for himself at the next level and holding his own defensively. Plus, when he does have the rock, he isn't a very creative playmaker.

Still, every team needs a three-point specialist, and Sellers will now have a chance to prove that he can be that for the Bulls.

As for Tobe Awaka, he gives Bryson Graham another big body with an extremely physical play style. Awaka averaged 9.1 rebounds a night for the Arizona Wildcats with his monstrous six-foot-eight, 250-pound build. He also shot 58.7 percent from the field, consistently overpowering players down low to finish second-chance points.

Exhibit A:

Awaka does not space the floor and doesn't offer much offensive versatility. Not to mention, he will not have the height advantage in most frontcourt matchups. But Awaka has the kind of strength to turn into a real difference-maker in the right situations. Overall, it's a very fun flyer for Bryson Graham, who continues to set a whole new tone for this franchise with athleticism and physicality.

With that said, remember that both Sellers and Awaka are going to be inked to two-way deals. Not only are these pretty interchangeable and could be swapped out by the start of the season, but it also means they will likely spend the majority of their time in the G-League. Nevertheless, you never know who could breakout and earn a full-time roster spot in the future!

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