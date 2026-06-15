Bulls to Name Tiago Splitter as Next Head Coach, Pulling Him From Trail Blazers

After pleny of rumors in recent days, the Chicago Bulls have officially locked in Tiago Splitter as their next head coach. ESPN's Shams Charania was first on the news before it was confirmed by Chicago Sports Network's K.C. Johnson.

The hire comes following former head coach Billy Donovan's decision to part ways with the franchise after the firing of Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley. New lead executive Bryson Graham was tasked with the search upon his arrival, casting an extremely wide net. The interview process reportedly led to conversations with current assistants, former head coaches, and even a college head coach. Finalists included Minnesota's Micah Nori, Atlanta's Ryan Schmidt, and Bulls assistant Wes Unseld Jr.

Nevertheless, Splitter started to emerge as the favorite due to his big season with the Portland Trail Blazers. After the arrest of Chauncey Billups, the lead assistant took over as interim head coach and led the young squad to a 42-40 record. Even more importantly, the Trail Blazers were able to steal the No. 7 seed in the West and return to the postseason for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign.

Splitter, 41, has been rising up the coaching ranks since 2018. He started with the Brooklyn Nets before gaining experience with the Houston Rockets, the Brazilian National Team, Paris Basketball, and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Of course, this coaching career also began after a playing career overseas and a seven-year stint in the NBA. Splitter was a key role player for the Spurs during the 2010s, winning an NBA title during the 2014 season.

Splitter was up for the full-time gig in Portland and was considered one of their finalists. They will now have to look elsewhere, remaining alongside the Dallas Mavericks as the only franchise without a head coach.

Did the Bulls Get the Hire Right?

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Tiago Splitter reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the first half during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This post will be updated with more information shortly.