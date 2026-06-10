Bulls' 4 Head Coach Finalists Include Tiago Splitter and a Hawks Wild Card

The Chicago Bulls head coaching search has reportedly entered its final phase.

New lead executive Bryson Graham has worked through an extensive list of candidates over the last handful of weeks. Overall, there have been 12 names reportedly considered for the position, though that only represents the interviews that have been publicly reported. The total count could be even greater.

The expectation was that the Bulls would cast a wide net, as well as search for a young leader who could grow with the franchise moving forward. There is no question that Graham's list met that mark. The large majority of interviewees were well-respected assistants, with only three holding prior head coaching experience.

Two of those candidates, however, have reportedly made the final round. Tiago Splitter has the most recent experience and is said to be on the short list of four candidates who will be in Chicago for in-person interviews, per The Stein Line and K.C. Johnson of CHSN.

Filling in as the interim head coach for Chauncey Billups, Splitter has been a rumored candidate for Chicago for weeks. The prior head assistant impressed after taking over on short notice and leading a young Trail Blazers team to their first postseason appearance since 2020-21.

The other three finalists come with a varying level of familiarity for Bulls fans. And one, in particular, might as well be considered a pretty major wild card.

Chicago Bulls Narrow Down Head Coach List to Four Names

Oct 18, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls acting head coach Wes Unseld Jr. directs the team against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer were the first to report the Chicago Bulls' finalist list. The second-most recognizable name is Wes Unseld Jr., who has essentially been in the running since Day 1.

Of course, Unseld Jr. had been a part of Billy Donovan's staff with the Bulls over the last two seasons. He even served as the head coach for a game earlier this season due to a personal absence for Donovan. While some may be surprised to see him make it this far in the process, there is something to be said about his familiarity with the franchise. One has to imagine this stands out to a new exec like Bryson Graham, who has a lot on his plate already.

Unseld Jr. is also the second finalist to have meaningful head coaching experience. In fact, he has significantly more than Splitter, as he held the full-time role with the Washington Wizards for over two and a half seasons. They won 35 games in each of his full years at the helm, as they attempted to straddle both player development and competitiveness.

Unseld Jr. may not have a resume that jumps off the screen, but he is an extremely respected voice for a reason. During a time when there will be a lot of change in Chicago, Unseld Jr. could be a welcome constant. This is likely why both K.C. Johnson and The Stein Line have noted that keeping Unseld Jr. – regardless of who is named as the next head coach – will be a priority.

Micah Nori is also said to be a finalist. He has been a name thrown around in the Bulls' head coaching search since Day 1. At least one reason for that was the franchise's prior connections to Minnesota Timberwolves GM Matt Lloyd, who many believed would bring over Nori had he been hired to lead the front office.

However, Nori is also currently known as one of the top assistants in the NBA. He's interviewed for multiple head coach jobs, and he has been tied heavily to the Portland Trail Blazers opening as well. No one would be surprised if Graham ultimately does go this route. Nori has been praised heavily for his communication skills and relationship-building, which is something that can be essential when building a new culture.

So, who is the wild card? The fourth name under consideration is Atlanta's Ryan Schmidt. If you haven't heard of him, you're not alone. Schmidt is a current Hawks assistant who's had a pretty unconventional basketball journey. After some brief coaching in the G-League, he would end up as a head coach in Canada and London, where he dominated.

The Hawks would eventually bring him back to the States to coach their G-League squad. Then, Quin Snyder would make him an assistant in 2023. Still very young, Schmidt has clearly impressed a wide range of basketball minds over the years, including Graham.

Speaking of which, we can't ignore the former Hawks ties. Graham crossed over with Schmidt last season after taking on the GM role. If anyone knows what he can bring to the table, it would be the Bulls' new vice president of basketball operations.

For what it's worth, we've already seen him hire Acie Law IV, with whom he was a college teammate at Texas A&M. Relationships are part of the game, and Graham will need people in the building that he vibes with to create a healthy ecosystem. Also, as far as public perception goes, Graham said he only cares about hiring the right man for the job during his introductory press conference:

Let’s find the most competent, talented people," Graham said. "And that could be a coach that you may not have even heard of, and I might get killed for it. But if I believe in him, I’m going to hire him.”

If one thing is for sure, a decision is looming. Johnson stated that a decision could come as soon as this week, which sure wouldn't be a bad idea for the Bulls as the NBA Draft inches closer and closer.

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