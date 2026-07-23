Bulls' Matas Buzelis Has a New All-Star Role Model, And It's Not Who You'd Expect

While Caleb Wilson will be the talk of the United Center this season, he isn't the only glimmer of hope for Chicago Bulls fans.

Yes, an entirely new front office regime and coaching staff makes it easier to rally around this franchise. The addition of Dailyn Swain in the 2026 NBA Draft – despite an ugly Summer League – was also highly touted. But as refreshing as these recent offseason moves have been, one of the main reasons to be excited about the Bulls has been in the building for the last two years.

Matas Buzelis has been on a steady upward trajectory since coming off the board at No. 11 in the 2024 NBA Draft. The versatile wing is fresh off a Year 2 where he doubled his performance in nearly every statistical category. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks over his 77 games played.

If you catch Buzelis on the right night, he genuinely looks like a budding star. He pairs a six-foot-ten frame with shockingly fluid athleticism and body control around the rim. The 21-year-old can soar for the alley-oop jam, break down defenders off the bounce, and sink the catch-and-shoot triple. Defensively, the upside is almost as compelling. Buzelis has incredible shot-blocking instincts and the foot speed to switch onto backcourt players with relative ease.

Does Buzelis still have a long way to go? Of course. The ball-handling can get tighter, the three-point stroke can get smoother, and the muscles can undoubtedly get bigger. There is still a lot for him to work on to reach the heights that some believe he can reach, especially if he wants to keep up with a player like Caleb Wilson (who actually has many of the same tantalizing skills).

But the best thing about Buzelis is that he's well aware of that.

Another Bulls youngster with a crazy work ethic, Buzelis has always perfectly toed the line between cocky and humble. He's constantly talking about the steps he still needs to take, which is why it's no surprise that this came up in a recent conversation with his old teammate.

Buzelis joined Lonzo Ball on the Ball in the Family podcast to talk about his NBA journey. When discussing the progress he's trying to make this season, Buzelis named a few players he hopes to learn from as he heads into Year 3. And it feels safe to say the first name will surprise some.

“To be honest, who I really want to work with is Deni Avdija," Buzelis said. "I’ve been talking to him. I feel like I was shooting too many threes. I need to get to the rim more. I want to know how he lowers his shoulder, how he attacks. I’ve seen him in Vegas. We’re supposed to work out this weekend. We’ll see. But he’s somebody. Franz Wagner probably. KD, of course. That’s who everybody needs to work out with.”

Did you see that one coming?

Matas Buzelis Hopes to Learn From Deni Avdija

Apr 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) during the second half of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the surface, I have to imagine many fans were caught off guard when Matas Buzelis name-dropped Deni Avdija. The Portland Trail Blazers forward isn't a household name, nor the kind of proven NBA superstar that many young players try to emulate.

However, dig a little deeper, and there is a real case to make that Avdija is an excellent player for Buzelis to train alongside. The 25-year-old is fresh off his first All-Star season, becoming one of the most physical downhill scorers in the game. He averaged 24.2 points a night on 46.2 percent shooting from the field. Even better, he got to the free throw line for a staggering 9.2 attempts a night, which were the third-most in the NBA. Buzelis got to the line 3.2 times per game last season.

Buzelis admitted during his conversation with Ball that he thought he settled for too many threes in 2025-26. The forward also reiterated that his offseason goal has been to get stronger. As athletic as Buzelis is, it became apparent in Year 2 that he would struggle with bigger bodies in the post and at the four. While this would show up in his halfcourt game, it also created real problems for him in the rebounding department.

Avdija is someone who has slowly but surely learned how to play through contact and use it to his advantage. The ability to embrace this physicality played a major part in setting the tone for his Trail Blazers team, as well as giving him another tool to turn to in clutch situations. Avdija knew he could put his head down and take over. Buzelis hasn't reached that level yet. But why can't he?

Buzelis already has an edge on Avdija with his longer frame and more explosive athleticism. If you can add in some of Avdija's driving tools and free throw hunting, we're talking about a terrifying scorer. To be clear, Buzelis wants to be careful about sacrificing too much of his finesse. This is part of what makes him special. But, at his size, he has to be asserting himself at the rim.

Let's also not forget who coached Avdija just one season ago! Tiago Splitter is the Bulls' new leading man, and Avdija had the best season of his career under his watch. If anything, that makes Buzelis' desire to pick Avdija's brain even smarter. Splitter clearly valued that brand of basketball, and Buzelis can now make sure he gets on his new head coach's good side.

Would Bulls fans have gotten more goosebumps if Buzelis name-dropped Giannis Antetokounmpo or Luka Doncic? Sure, and there are always things you can learn from every player. But you have to tip your cap to Buzelis for really focusing on the details. He knows what he wants to improve, and he knows which young player just made a leap in that exact area. It's that kind of thinking that could pay dividends down the road.

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