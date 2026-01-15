Derrick Rose is Literally Giving Chicago Bulls Fans Their Flowers with New Business

Before Derrick Rose left center court during his retirement ceremony at the United Center, he made one thing clear to the sold-out crowd: "I am a businessman now."

Fast forward one year, and the Chicago Bulls legend is proving to be exactly that. Rose has brought his pop-up flower shop to new heights, officially unveiling a website that allows locals to get their hands on an assortment of fresh (you guessed it) roses. Rose will run an exclusive weekly flower drop, with the next "bloom" happening on January 18. He also has ones listed for January 25 and February 1.

The website allows fans to sign up for free to become an "MVP," which gives them full access to future drops, as well as alerts them of upcoming events. The forthcoming flower drop is said to feature a local pick-up, where the first 300 customers will have a chance to meet Derrick Rose. For what it's worth, Rose did hold a similar event in 2025, where he met a long line of fans in Chicago's loop.

Rose's Flower Shop – which is family-owned and operated – will also make its presence felt at his upcoming jersey retirement ceremony at the United Center. The youngest MVP in NBA history is set to become the fifth player in the Chicago Bulls franchise to have his number retired on January 24. A pop-up will be set up inside the arena's atrium for fans to get their hands on a single-stem flower.

Derrick Rose Release's Rose Flower Shop Ad

To celebrate the latest venture, Derrick Rose tested out his acting chops. The 37-year-old released the first ad for his new business on Instagram, which starts with him welcoming the viewer into his flower shop.

After sniffing his collection of roses and letting fans know "that's fresh," we see his wife Alania and plenty of other close family members hard at work. Then, a look at the MVP trophy is followed by Rose's mother kicking it back in a rocking chair. Rose caps it off by dancing around his office – flowers in hand.

Take a look:

While it feels safe to assume that Rose has plenty of other ventures up his sleeve, there is no question that his first feels very on brand. Not only has he long been known for his close relationship with his family, but staying connected with the city that raised him has always been a priority. Rose appears destined to do exactly that by – literally – giving Chicago its flowers.

