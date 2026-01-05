I can still remember the big display at my local Foot Locker.

The shockingly light shoes were predominantly a slick black color with a thin lining of Chicago Bulls red. The leather ankle collar with cutouts on the sides may not have been comfortable, but it sure was cool. How could it not be when the soon-to-be youngest MVP in NBA history was sporting them?

Derrick Rose was a hometown hero in the thick of a meteoric rise, and he was returning a beloved franchise to contender status in the process. With that being the case, his first signature shoe with Adidas undoubtedly reached must-have territory for basketball lovers in the Chicagoland area. And it may be safe to say that remains the case 16 years later.

Derrick Rose's OG Signature Shoe Returns

Jan 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks former player Derrick Rose speaks as he is honored at halftime of a game between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

With versions of the Derrick Rose shoe only available on the secondary market, Adidas and Foot Locker have teamed up to change that. The original Adidas Adizero Rose 1 is set to hit shelves again later this month ... but it will be in a very exclusive fashion.

The plan is for Foot Locker to hold a special drop for the famous sneakers on January 17. Fans with a FLX Membership, which is free to set up on the Foot Locker app, can submit an entry for a chance to secure their kicks right now. Otherwise, the release is being held on that Saturday on an in-store only basis. In other words, do not expect to see the shoes available on the Adidas or Foot Locker website for online purchasing.

Now, could that change in the future? I guess only time will tell. If one thing is for sure, there will continue to be plenty of hype over Rose in the coming weeks!

The Bulls announced last season, on the same day as Rose's sold-out retirement ceremony, that they would officially retire his jersey this season. The South Side native will be only the fifth jersey hoisted into the United Center rafters, joining Jerry Sloan, Bob Love, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen. Phil Jackson and former front office leader Jerry Krause have also been honored with a banner.

The jersey retirement event is scheduled for January 24, when the Bulls host the Boston Celtics. The expectation is that Rose will have his number officially hung after the game. Very few tickets remain for the event, while the lowest price on the resale market is currently set at $225.