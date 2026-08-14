Bulls Reportedly Hire Reigning NBA Champion as New Director of Player Development

The Chicago Bulls have added a key piece to their staff ahead of the 2026-27 season.

According to multiple sources, including Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Jordan Brink is set to join the organization as an assistant coach and the new director of player development. Brink will be joining the franchise in the wake of winning an NBA Championship with the New York Knicks as a member of Mike Brown's team.

New front office leader Bryson Graham has used the entirety of this offseason to begin building out his new-look staff. Obviously, one of the biggest hires was naming Tiago Splitter as the team's new head coach. The former Portland Trail Blazers interim leader has gone to add several of his own new assistants.

Shortly after his hiring, Graham also brought in Acie Law IV and Stephen Mervis. The former will serve as the Director of Player Personnel, while the latter will take over as the Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations.

Nevertheless, Brink's arrival makes for one of the most noteworthy moves of the summer. With the Bulls finally embracing a rebuild and centering their future around young pieces like Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis, Brink will have an incredibly important role right off the bat.

Bulls Hire a Reigning NBA Champ

As has been a trend for the Chicago Bulls in the past, they have added a Chicagoland native. Jordan Brink was born in South Holland, Illinois, and got his NBA start under Dwane Casey in Detroit. He started as a video coordinator before joining the player development team in 2021.

Brink would eventually depart the Pistons in 2023 and join Tom Thibodeau's staff in New York, collecting experience across multiple departments. He had been with the Knicks ever since, working his way up to an assistant coaching and player development role.

The Athletic's James L Edwards III noted that Mike Brown has spoken highly of Brink. Meanwhile, Stefan Bondy referenced his incredible replay challenge win percentage, which included a major call in the NBA Finals. He is only 34 years old but has seemingly become one of the most respected development coaches in the game.

There is no telling how good of a hire this will be until the ball starts bouncing. However, there is no question it sounds like a savvy move for Bryson Graham and his new front office. It also continues this organization's trend of targeting young, up-and-coming minds, which is a major shift from the past.

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