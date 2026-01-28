Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

The Indiana Pacers have 11 wins this season, and two of those come against the Chicago Bulls.

While the absence of Tyrese Haliburton has clearly done its damage, this is still a group that fights each and every night. More specifically, they are a team that has proven they can give the Bulls trouble, beating them by as much as 15 points in their second meeting back on December 5.

In that meeting, the Bulls struggled immensely to take care of the basketball. They turned the ball over 19 times, which led to a 22-13 advantage in points off turnovers for Indiana. The Pacers also beat them at their own game in transition, outscoring Chicago 15-8 in the fastbreak. At the end of the day, despite what their record says, this is a versatile and frisky Pacers team that can play a variety of ways. Chicago isn't going to catch them off guard with either their speed or their recently hot shooting from long range.

Pascal Siakam has also been fantastic in both outings against the Bulls. He finished with 36 points on 13-24 shooting from the field in their last battle. How they defend the well-rounded wing this time around could go along way in deciding the outcome. For what it's worth, he did start at power forward in each of their past two games and will make the move to starting center tonight. Good luck, Nikola!

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (23-23) at Indiana Pacers (11-36)

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

When: 6:00 P.M. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Coby White

2. Isaac Okoro

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Jalen Smith

5. Nikola Vucevic

Indiana Pacers

1. Andrew Nembhard

2. Aaron Nesmith

3. Johnny Furphy

4. Jarace Walker

5. Pascal Siakam

Injury News

Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) warms up before an NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Tonight marks the start of four games in five days. With that in mind, there were questions about how head coach Billy Donovan might manage the minutes of both his top guards. Coby White has yet to play in a back-to-back set since he re-aggravated his calf injury. Meanwhile, Josh Giddey has yet to be faced with two straight games since returning from his hamstring strain.

For now, it looks like the plan will be for both guards to suit up in each of the next two contests. What the plan will be for Saturday and Sunday's meetings in Miami, however, is unknown. The Bulls will first want to see how each responds to their first back-to-back set in quite some time.

Tre Jones – OUT (hamstring)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton – OUT (Achilles)

Obi Toppin – OUT (foot)