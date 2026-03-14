Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers (9:30 CT) – Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

Let's just hope Matas Buzelis doesn't say anything to Kawhi Leonard tonight.

The Chicago Bulls' youngster lit a fire under Luka Doncic on Thursday, resulting in a 51-point outburst for the superstar. Los Angeles would go on to cruise to a 142-130 victory. The good news, however, is that the Bulls still mustered to score 130 points and shoot upwards of 50.0 percent from the field. The Josh Giddey and Buzelis duo has been playing very good basketball, while supporting cast members like Tre Jones and Leonard Miller have also looked like worthwhile building blocks.

Nevertheless, the Bulls could run into a similar problem tonight. The Clippers have been playing fantastic basketball as of late, with Kawhi Leonard looking like his vintage self. Bennedict Mathurin has also fit right in alongside former Bulls role players like Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn. Overall, the Clippers have held the NBA's fifth-highest rated offense since the trade deadline, and they are fresh off dropping 153 points on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Something about this group just works, and that's scary for a Bulls' defense that has looked lost all season long.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (27-39) at Los Angeles Clippers (33-32)

Where: Intuit Dome

When: 9:30 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Tre Jones

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Leonard Miller

5. Guerschon Yabusele

Los Angeles Clippers

1. Kris Dunn

2. Bennedict Mathurin

3. Derrick Jones Jr.

4. Kawhi Leonard

5. Brook Lopez

Injury Report

Mar 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) shoots during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls have finally taken both Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis off the injury report after their back-to-back strong outings. As for Jalen Smith and Patrick Williams, however, both remain listed and could be at risk of sitting tonight.

The Bulls have been managing Smith's minutes closely due to his lingering calf issues. With tonight being the backend of a back-to-back, resting him is likely the safest move. Williams has missed the last two games with an ankle tweak that he suffered in the loss to the Kings. This also came fresh off a quad strain that forced him to miss the previous four outings. He is now listed as questionable.

Speaking of which, Guerschon Yabusele has also been upgraded to questionable. The big man was ruled out of his first game as a Bull on Thursday because of foot soreness. He's been a key piece of the team's frontcourt since the trade deadline, starting 12 of his 14 games.

Patrick Williams – QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Guerschon Yabusele – QUESTIONABLE (foot)

Jalen Smith – DOUBTFUL (calf)

Isaac Okoro – DOUBTFUL (knee)

Collin Sexton – DOUBTFUL (leg)

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (wrist)

Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

Darius Garland – OUT (injury management)

John Collins – OUT (neck)

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – (foot)

Bradley Beal – OUT FOR SEASON (hip)

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