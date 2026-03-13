Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers (9:30 CT) – Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

Do I smell another big Matas Buzelis game?

The second-year forward is a little less than one year removed from having one of the best performances of his career at Crypto.com Arena. He dropped 31 points the last time he was in LA, helping the Bulls stun the Lakers with some highly efficient play. He now arrives to tonight's contest fresh off a 41-point outburst.

Josh Giddey is also coming off his own big night. The guard had a career-high 17 assists and moved into 20th all-time on the triple-double leaderboard. Can you run a similar show against a lackluster Lakers defense?

Handling Luka Doncic is never easy, but the Bulls will have the upper hand in the athleticism category tonight. Pushing the tempo must be a point of emphasis. The same goes for limiting fouls on the other end. Los Angeles shoots the third-most in the NBA thanks largely to the Doncic-Reaves duo. To be sure, accomplishing both things will not guarantee a win, but it could help the Bulls keep things interesting.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (27-38) at Los Angeles Lakers (40-25)

Where: Crypto.com Arena

When: 9:30 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Matas Buzelis

3. Leonard Miller

4. Jalen Smith

5. Nick Richards

Los Angeles Lakers

1. Luka Doncic

2. Austin Reaves

3. LeBron James

4. Rui Hachimura

5. Deandre Ayton

Injury Report

Mar 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls will continue to be without a long list of supporting cast members. Collin Sexton will miss his second consecutive game due to a leg injury, while Patrick Williams will sit out with an ankle tweak. Isaac Okoro is also set to miss his second straight contest due to knee soreness. The forward was a surprise addition to the injury report right at tip-off on Tuesday night.

The good news for the Bulls is that Jalen Smith will suit up again. He came into the day as questionable due to injury management purposes, but the absence of Guerschon Yabusele would have left Chicago very limited in the frontcourt. The Bulls will need Smith to clock his fair share of minutes tonight.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Matas Buzelis – PROBABLE (ankle)

Josh Giddey – PROBABLE (ankle)

Jalen Smith – QUESTIONABLE (calf)

Isaac Okoro – OUT (knee)

Collin Sexton – OUT (leg)

Patrick Williams – OUT (ankle)

Guerschon Yabusele – OUT (foot)

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (wrist)

Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James – QUESTIONABLE (hip, foot)

Jaxson Hayes – OUT (back)

Maxi Kleber – OUT (back)

Marcus Smart – OUT (hip)

