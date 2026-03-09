Chicago Bulls at Sacramento Kings (8:00 CT) – Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

Is anyone else shocked this isn't the Sunday night game on NBC?

The Sacramento Kings are unapologetically tanking. They are currently the single worst team in the NBA and have officially shut down Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine for the season. Meanwhile, in the hours leading up to tonight's battle with the Chicago Bulls, they officially ruled out DeMar DeRozan. It will be his first missed game of the season, as he's averaged 18.2 points and 3.9 assists over his 64 games played this season. The Kings will instead lead a ragtag group led by Russell Westbrook and veterans Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud.

As for the Bulls, they refuse to acknowledge any form of tanking. The team is fresh off a surprising win over the Phoenix Suns, where they leaned heavily on their veteran talent and led the entire way. Collin Sexton dropped a season-high 30 points, while Guerschon Yabusele and Nick Richards ran a double-big lineup to close the night. Chicago will now welcome back four of their longest tenured players for a shot to win two straight for the first time since late January.

Let the uninspiring basketball begin!

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (26-37) at Sacramento Kings (14-50)

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: 8:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Tre Jones

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Guerschon Yabusele

Sacramento Kings

1. Russell Westbrook

2. Malik Monk

3. Nique Clifford

4. Precious Achiuwa

5. Maxime Raynaud

While the Chicago Bulls' handling of this post-All-Star break reality is downright confusing, it's at least good to see Matas Buzelis back in the mix. The second year forward was playing some of the best basketball of his career before his ankle turn, stepping up on the offensive end with 20 points in three-straight games. His development remains arguably the most important storyline for the franchise, and these final few weeks will be a great opportunity for him to act as the leader.

Anyway, expect to see both him and Josh Giddey handle a normal workload. Patrick Williams and Jalen Smith, on the other hand, will likely have a tighter leash due to the severity of their previous injuries, per K.C. Johnson.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)

Josh Giddey – OUT (ankle)

Matas Buzelis – OUT (ankle)

Jalen Smith – OUT (calf)

Patrick Williams – OUT (quad)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

DeMar DeRozan – OUT (illness)

Keegan Murray – OUT (ankle)

De'Andre Hunter – OUT (eye)

Dylan Cardwell – OUT (ankle)

Zach LaVine – OUT FOR SEASON (finger)

Domantas Sabonis – OUT FOR SEASON (knee)

