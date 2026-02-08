Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

The new Chicago Bulls will have to iron out the kinks against one of the NBA's best.

The Denver Nuggets are stepping into the United Center as the second-best team in the Western Conference. While the organization has been hit with a slew of injuries this year, head coach David Adelman has kept the team afloat in impressive fashion. Denver has the NBA's 8th-highest net rating this season, as they limit turnovers, shoot the three better than anyone, and share the ball incredibly well.

To Chicago's credit, they were able to keep things close against another playoff-caliber squad in the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. But they will have to do that again with even more new players seeing their first taste of minutes. Jaden Ivey, Anfernee Simons, and Guerschon Yabusele suited up after the deadline, but now Collin Sexton, Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and Nick Richards are ready to go. How will Billy Donovan run his rotation?

I guess there is only one way to find out!

How to Watch

Who: Denver Nuggets (33-19) at Chicago Bulls (24-27)

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 P.M. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Coby White

2. Ayo Dosunmu

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Jalen Smith

Denver Nuggets

1. Jamal Murray

2. Jalen Pickett

3. Christian Braun

4. Cameron Johnson

5. Nikola Jokic

Injury News

Jan 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) drives to the basket against LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls will continue to be without their core piece. Josh Giddey remains sidelined with his hamstring injury, and the same goes for Tre Jones. Big man Jalen Smith is also at risk of missing tonight due to his lingering calf injury. He's played two games in a row after missing the Bulls' final two battles with the Miami Heat. Fortunately for Chicago, they have added some frontcourt reinforcements over the last handful of days.

As for the Denver Nuggets, they continue to deal with a long list of issues. Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson are both out and expected to miss a lot of time. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic is dealing with an ankle injury after his 44-minute game against the New York Knicks. Cameron Johnson is also questionable.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Jalen Smith – QUESTIONABLE (calf)

Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)

Tre Jones – OUT (hamstring)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Christian Braun – PROBABLE (ankle)

Cameron Johnson – QUESTIONABLE (knee)

Nikole Jokic – QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Aaron Gordon – OUT (hamstring)

Peyton Watson – OUT (hamstring)

Spencer Jones – OUT (concussion)