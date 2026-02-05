Bulls at Raptors – Who is Available After Trade Deadline? Lineups, How to Watch, More

The Chicago Bulls will look borderline unrecognizable when they take the court tonight.

After an active NBA trade deadline that saw seven trades made in a full teardown, the dust is still settling as the organization gears up for the battle in Toronto. Several of the team's newest acquisitions are not expected to be on the court, which will only make life harder on the Bulls.

This is already a group that has been struggling to piece together a steady rotation. Josh Giddey has been sidelined the past several games with a re-aggravated hamstring strain, while Tre Jones has been out since January 22 with his own hamstring injury. Zach Collins also has yet to receive a positive update on his toe, and he remains out indefinitely.

The good news is that Chicago should at least have a few normal starters in the lineup. Matas Buzelis, Isaac Okoro, and Jalen Smith are all available and set to play their first game of this new Bulls era. So, who will be the new faces they share the floor with?

Head coach Billy Donovan shared a little over an hour before tip-off that Jaden Ivey, Anfernee Simons, and Guerschon Yabusele are each active tonight (h/t K.C. Johnson). Three-time Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung is also in line to see the court. The organization inked him to their available two-way contract on Thursday morning. You can never have enough small guards!

This means fans will have to wait to get their first look at Collin Sexton, Nick Richards, Rob Dillingham, and Leonard Miller. Nonetheless, it's probably for the best that the Bulls can't throw everyone into the fire at once. Allowing ball-handlers like Ivey and Simons to get their feet wet first – and both project to play plenty of minutes tonight – could help make the adjustment easier for everyone.

With that said, this sure isn't the game to be going through a massive roster transition. The Toronto Raptors have been one of the fiercest teams in the East this season, dominating teams with their length and versatility. The chances of this one getting ugly? High.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (24-27) at Toronto Raptors (30-22)

Where: Fiserv Forum

When: 6:30 P.M. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Jaden Ivey

2. Anfernee Simons

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Jalen Smith

Toronto Raptors

1. Immanuel Quickley

2. Jamal Shead

3. Brandon Ingram

4. Scottie Barnes

5. Collin Murray-Boyles

Injury Report

Nick Richards – OUT (trade pending)

Rob Dillingham – OUT (trade pending)

Leonard Miller – OUT (trade pending)

Collin Sexton – OUT (trade pending)

Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)

Tre Jones – OUT (hamstring)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

RJ Barrett – OUT (knee)

Jakob Poeltl – OUT (back)