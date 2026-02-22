New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

The new-look Chicago Bulls will continue a tough schedule on Sunday night.

As if the backend of a back-to-back wasn't bad enough, Billy Donovan's squad will have to try to keep up with the third-best team in the East. The New York Knicks currently hold a Top 5 net rating thanks to their incredibly balanced starting lineup. Jalen Brunson has been on an absolute tear, averaging upwards of 27.0 points a night on excellent efficiency. Karl-Anthony Towns has also started to find his rhythm after a sluggish start to the year, dropping 20+ in four straight games.

To be clear, this Knicks team isn't unbeatable. They continue to have some problems when it comes to their depth, and they can rely a little too heavily on the three-ball at times. But do the Bulls have what it takes to take advantage of those deficiencies? It sure hasn't looked like it over the last couple of weeks!

If they want any chance at pulling off the upset, they are going to need another strong night from Josh Giddey (27 points vs. Detroit). Likewise, someone in the second unit will have to maximize the minutes when Brunson or Towns aren't on the floor. Can Tre Jones or Collin Sexton carry more of a scoring load? With Mitchell Robinson stuck in street clothes, he could have an easier time attacking the paint.

If one thing is for sure, avoiding a ninth consecutive loss will take the best performance we have seen from this group yet.

How to Watch

Who: New York Knicks (36-21) at Chicago Bulls (24-33)

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls (UPDATED)

1. Josh Giddey

2. Isaac Okoro

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Jalen Smith

5. Guerschon Yabusele

New York Knicks

1. Jalen Brunson

2. Mikal Bridges

3. OG Anunoby

4. Josh Hart

5. Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury News

Feb 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Anfernee Simons (22) shoots against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls will have to try to snap their losing skid without one of their best pure scorers. Anfernee Simons has looked like a natrual fit in Billy Donovan's system since his arrival, but the team will have to sit him for the backend of this back-to-back set following a wrist injury.

Expect to see a lot more of both Collin Sexton and Rob Dillingham in his absence.

Patrick Williams – PROBABLE (hand)

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (toe)

New York Knicks Injury Report

Miles McBride – OUT (core)Mitchell Robinson – OUT (ankle)