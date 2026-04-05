Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls (2:30 CT) – Prediction, Lineups, Injury Report

With only a one-game edge on the Milwaukee Bucks for the 9th-best lottery odds, the Chicago Bulls may finally be throwing in the towel. Their injury report remains long, and it now includes both their top offensive options in Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis. The team is sitting Giddey due to his lingering hamstring strain, while Buzelis has come down with an illness.

Meanwhile, size remains a massive problem. Of course, Jalen Smith is already out for the season, but Nick Richards continues to sit with an elbow injury. He will now miss his sixth consecutive game, which leaves Guerschon Yabusele as the only experienced big man available. With that in mind, expect Lachlan Olbrich to see plenty of playing time once again.

I suppose we shouldn't fail to consider that the Bulls have already beaten the Suns once this season without Buzelis or Giddey. They shockingly pulled things out on March 5, 105-103. Collin Sexton and Tre Jones combined for 51 points, while the Suns bizarrely shot 39.1 percent from the field. All things considered, it's hard to see the same situation playing out in this one, especially with the Suns looking to hold onto their No. 7 spot. Dillon Brooks is also back in the mix, and he undoubtedly has the defensive chops to ensure this backcourt doesn't have as strong of a night.

Prediction: Suns take care of business

How to Watch

Who: Phoenix Suns (42-35) at Chicago Bulls (29-47)

Where: United Center

When: 2:30 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls (UPDATED)

1. Tre Jones

2. Collin Sexton

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Leonard Miller

5. Guerschon Yabusele

Phoneix Suns

1. Collin Gillespie

2. Devin Booker

3. Jalen Green

4. Dillon Brooks

5. Oso Ighodaro

Injury News

Mar 30, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) shoots in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Matas Buzelis was a late addition to the injury report with his illness, and this will mark only his second missed game of the season and only his fourth missed game in his career. As for Giddey, the guard has looked frustrated in recent weeks as the Bulls spiral. I wouldn't be surprised if we see him sit out the majority of the remaining games as Chicago prioritizes the lottery and winds down.

Chicago Bulls

Collin Sexton – PROBABLE (finger)

Matas Buzelis – OUT (illness)

Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring management)

Nick Richards – OUT (elbow)

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Jalen Smith – OUT (calf)



Amir Coffey – QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Haywood Highsmith – OUT (knee)

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news