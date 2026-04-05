Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls (2:30 CT) – Prediction, Lineups, Injury Report
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With only a one-game edge on the Milwaukee Bucks for the 9th-best lottery odds, the Chicago Bulls may finally be throwing in the towel. Their injury report remains long, and it now includes both their top offensive options in Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis. The team is sitting Giddey due to his lingering hamstring strain, while Buzelis has come down with an illness.
Meanwhile, size remains a massive problem. Of course, Jalen Smith is already out for the season, but Nick Richards continues to sit with an elbow injury. He will now miss his sixth consecutive game, which leaves Guerschon Yabusele as the only experienced big man available. With that in mind, expect Lachlan Olbrich to see plenty of playing time once again.
I suppose we shouldn't fail to consider that the Bulls have already beaten the Suns once this season without Buzelis or Giddey. They shockingly pulled things out on March 5, 105-103. Collin Sexton and Tre Jones combined for 51 points, while the Suns bizarrely shot 39.1 percent from the field. All things considered, it's hard to see the same situation playing out in this one, especially with the Suns looking to hold onto their No. 7 spot. Dillon Brooks is also back in the mix, and he undoubtedly has the defensive chops to ensure this backcourt doesn't have as strong of a night.
Prediction: Suns take care of business
How to Watch
Who: Phoenix Suns (42-35) at Chicago Bulls (29-47)
Where: United Center
When: 2:30 PM CT
Watch: Chicago Sports Network
Projected Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls (UPDATED)
1. Tre Jones
2. Collin Sexton
3. Isaac Okoro
4. Leonard Miller
5. Guerschon Yabusele
Phoneix Suns
1. Collin Gillespie
2. Devin Booker
3. Jalen Green
4. Dillon Brooks
5. Oso Ighodaro
Injury News
Matas Buzelis was a late addition to the injury report with his illness, and this will mark only his second missed game of the season and only his fourth missed game in his career. As for Giddey, the guard has looked frustrated in recent weeks as the Bulls spiral. I wouldn't be surprised if we see him sit out the majority of the remaining games as Chicago prioritizes the lottery and winds down.
Chicago Bulls
Collin Sexton – PROBABLE (finger)
Matas Buzelis – OUT (illness)
Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring management)
Nick Richards – OUT (elbow)
Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)
Jalen Smith – OUT (calf)
Phoenix Suns
Amir Coffey – QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Haywood Highsmith – OUT (knee)
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Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.Follow Schuster_Elias