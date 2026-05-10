Happy Chicago Bulls Draft Lottery Day – Drawing Time, Official Odds, More
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Everything is about to change for the Chicago Bulls ... or not.
NBA Draft Lottery day is all about having hope, and the Bulls have at least some reason to believe the basketball gods may finally be on their side. After years of embracing the middle, the organization decided to go in an entirely new direction. Following a trade deadline purge that netted shockingly little for Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversely, ownership showed them the door. It marked only the third time since the hiring of Jerry Krause in the mid 80s that the Bulls would seek a new head of basketball operations.
The search eventually led to a blindside result. Instead of going with widely presumed frontrunner Matt Lloyd, the organization took a chance on one of the NBA's bright young minds. New executive vice president of basketball operations Bryson Graham is only 39 years old and joins the team after just one year as the Atlanta Hawks' GM.
Starting his career with the New Orleans Pelicans, Graham has gone on to hold essentially every role under the sun. What he's been known most for, however, is his tremendous eye for young talent. Graham is going to have a chance to put that skill to the test immediately in Chicago. The franchise is set to have two Top 15 selections in this upcoming NBA Draft. They are also one of the few NBA squads that own all of their future first-round picks.
Regardless of where the ping pong balls fall, this will be a very important draft for Graham and the Bulls. We have seen plenty of teams land true difference-makers at both the No. 9 and No. 15 slots. With that said, if the Bulls could see that No. 9 pick move into the Top 4 later today, this draft will become that much more important.
The four best prospects in this year's class are considered possible franchise-altering talents. Does this mean the Bulls would be immediately ready to contend? Of course not, but it would certainly help speed up their rebuild and give Graham a clear building block moving forward.
NBA Draft Lottery Info
What: 2026 NBA Draft Lottery
When: May 10, 3:00 p.m. CT
Where: Navy Pier, Chicago, IL
Watch: ESPN
Official Odds
Washington Wizards – 52.1% Top 4, 14.0% at No. 1
Indiana Pacers – 52.1%, 14.0%
Brooklyn Nets – 52.1%, 14.0%
Utah Jazz – 45.2%, 11.5%
Sacramento Kings – 45.2%, 11.5%
Memphis Grizzlies – 37.3%, 9.0%
Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans) – 29.3%, 6.8%
Dallas Mavericks – 29.0%, 6.7%
Chicago Bulls – 20.3%, 4.5%
Milwaukee Bucks – 13.9%, 3.0%
Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers) – 9.4%, 2.0%
Miami Heat – 4.8%, 1.0%
Charlotte Hornets – 2.4%, 0.5%
Chicago Bulls Odds By Pick
No. 1 – 4.50%
No. 2 – 4.83%
No. 3 – 5.23%
No. 4 – 5.71%
No. 5 – 0%
No. 6 – 0%
No. 7 – 0%
No. 8 – 0%
No. 9 – 50.75%
No. 10 – 25.88%
No. 11 – 3.01%
No. 12 – 0.09%
No. 13 – <0.01%
No. 14 – 0%
Who is the Bulls' On Stage Rep?
The Chicago Bulls will welcome Toni Kukoc to the stage as their official NBA Draft Lottery representative. Serving as a senior advisor to Michael Reinsdorf, Kukoc has remained incredibly close to the organization since his playing days came to an end. The franchise is now hoping he can bring some of his championship aura to the Navy Pier stage and help the Bulls pull off one more huge win.
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Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.Follow Schuster_Elias