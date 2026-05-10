Everything is about to change for the Chicago Bulls ... or not.

NBA Draft Lottery day is all about having hope, and the Bulls have at least some reason to believe the basketball gods may finally be on their side. After years of embracing the middle, the organization decided to go in an entirely new direction. Following a trade deadline purge that netted shockingly little for Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversely, ownership showed them the door. It marked only the third time since the hiring of Jerry Krause in the mid 80s that the Bulls would seek a new head of basketball operations.

The search eventually led to a blindside result. Instead of going with widely presumed frontrunner Matt Lloyd, the organization took a chance on one of the NBA's bright young minds. New executive vice president of basketball operations Bryson Graham is only 39 years old and joins the team after just one year as the Atlanta Hawks' GM.

Starting his career with the New Orleans Pelicans, Graham has gone on to hold essentially every role under the sun. What he's been known most for, however, is his tremendous eye for young talent. Graham is going to have a chance to put that skill to the test immediately in Chicago. The franchise is set to have two Top 15 selections in this upcoming NBA Draft. They are also one of the few NBA squads that own all of their future first-round picks.

Regardless of where the ping pong balls fall, this will be a very important draft for Graham and the Bulls. We have seen plenty of teams land true difference-makers at both the No. 9 and No. 15 slots. With that said, if the Bulls could see that No. 9 pick move into the Top 4 later today, this draft will become that much more important.

The four best prospects in this year's class are considered possible franchise-altering talents. Does this mean the Bulls would be immediately ready to contend? Of course not, but it would certainly help speed up their rebuild and give Graham a clear building block moving forward.

NBA Draft Lottery Info

May 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, US; NBA Commissioner Adam Silver walk through the audience during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

What: 2026 NBA Draft Lottery

When: May 10, 3:00 p.m. CT

Where: Navy Pier, Chicago, IL

Watch: ESPN



Official Odds

Washington Wizards – 52.1% Top 4, 14.0% at No. 1

Indiana Pacers – 52.1%, 14.0%

Brooklyn Nets – 52.1%, 14.0%

Utah Jazz – 45.2%, 11.5%

Sacramento Kings – 45.2%, 11.5%

Memphis Grizzlies – 37.3%, 9.0%

Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans) – 29.3%, 6.8%

Dallas Mavericks – 29.0%, 6.7%

Chicago Bulls – 20.3%, 4.5%

Milwaukee Bucks – 13.9%, 3.0%

Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers) – 9.4%, 2.0%

Miami Heat – 4.8%, 1.0%

Charlotte Hornets – 2.4%, 0.5%



Chicago Bulls Odds By Pick

No. 1 – 4.50%

No. 2 – 4.83%

No. 3 – 5.23%

No. 4 – 5.71%

No. 5 – 0%

No. 6 – 0%

No. 7 – 0%

No. 8 – 0%

No. 9 – 50.75%

No. 10 – 25.88%

No. 11 – 3.01%

No. 12 – 0.09%

No. 13 – <0.01%

No. 14 – 0%

Who is the Bulls' On Stage Rep?

Jan 11, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Tony Kukoc attends inaugural Ring of Honor gala at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls will welcome Toni Kukoc to the stage as their official NBA Draft Lottery representative. Serving as a senior advisor to Michael Reinsdorf, Kukoc has remained incredibly close to the organization since his playing days came to an end. The franchise is now hoping he can bring some of his championship aura to the Navy Pier stage and help the Bulls pull off one more huge win.

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