Have You Seen What Mac McClung is Doing for the Chicago Bulls' G League Squad?

If the Chicago Bulls need a scoring punch, they may want to drive to Hoffman Estates.

Over the last seven games, only the Toronto Raptors have averaged fewer points than the Bulls. The team now has eight games this season where they have failed to score at least 110 points, and they had only 18 all of last season. What was once supposed to be their bread-and-butter quickly turned into burnt toast and moldy schmear. It's a big reason why the trade talk has only continued to heat up over the last few weeks.

Sitting at 10-15 on the year and currently on the outside of the Play-In Tournament picture, the Bulls could be on the verge of a rather significant shake-up. Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and Nikola Vucevic make up three of the seven players currently headed toward unrestricted free agency this offseason. There is a real case to make that moving one, two, or all three would be the correct decision for the future. As for the short term, however, there is no question that it would create a rather big hole for an already-struggling offense.

Cue the three-time slam dunk champ!

Mac McClung is Balling Out for Windy City Bulls

Some Chicago Bulls fans may not even know that Mac McClung is back with the franchise. Once signing a 10-day deal with the team in 2021, the guard went on to suit up for several more teams in the coming years. He most notably spent time with the Orlando Magic organization, whose jersey he donned in two of his three Slam Dunk Contest victories. McClung was also with the Magic's affiliate when taking home the 2024 G League MVP award.

Looking for a new home this summer, McClung proceeded to sign a deal with the Windy City Bulls. Before even suiting up, however, the Indiana Pacers extended him his first-ever multi-year deal. McClung went on to appear in three games for the Pacers, only for them to shockingly waive him a little over a week after the signing.

Oct 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Mac McClung (3) shoots the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Keaton Wallace (2) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Fast forward to today, and McClung is back in the Chicagoland area. He has picked up right where he left off in the G League, looking like one of the most dominant offensive players. The guard is averaging 23.5 points and 6.7 assists per game on 51.4 percent shooting from the field and 39.0 percent from downtown. He is one of only five players to post 20+ points a night on 50+ percent shooting (minimum 10 games). By the way, one of those players is his teammate and second-round draft pick, Lachlan Olbrich!

McClung put an exclamation point on his hot start to the season with a dominant outing on Sunday night. He dropped 41 points with 10 assists in a quasi-revenge game against the Pacers' affiliate. He only knocked down three triples the entire game, shooting 15-25 from the field and destroying the Noblesville Boom in the paint with his quick-twitch athleticism and explosive downhill game.

As if the performance wasn't impressive enough, McClung also ended the night by draining a game-winning step-back three with 0.9 seconds left on the clock. He called for the ISO and sealed the 137-134 victory.

The highlights are seriously impressive. They truly had no answer for McClung.

Look, this isn't the first time McClung has put on a show in a nearly-empty arena. He has been lighting it up for years in the G League, which is precisely why he has continued to earn opportunities around the league. We also know that all G League stats have to be taken with a grain of salt. His 7-18 shooting effort with the Pacers this season serves as a reminder of that.

At the same time, might it be time for McClung to spend more than 10 days in the big leagues? Even if we all know he isn't destined to be the same player in the NBA, his consistency at the G League level is hard to ignore. And, heck, McClung is a human highlight reel! For a team that has little going for it, why not let the 26-year-old have his fun?

To be clear, I do not expect to see McClung dunking at the United Center before the new year. I'm also not calling for that. But I do wonder if he could be someone worth elevating in the event that the front office does opt for a trade deadline sell-off. One of the few ways to make the most out of a "tank" or losing season is to evaluate young and unproven talent. McClung fits that bill.

There is even a case to make that he would fit pretty darn well with the way Billy Donovan wants to play. The Windy City Bulls run the highest PACE in the league and score the second-most points in the paint. Sound familiar?

Again, no one is advocating for McClung to be on the roster for Wednesday night's game against the Cavaliers. The Bulls currently have a crowded enough backcourt as is. If they do decide to shake things up and take a step back in the coming weeks, though, there would be worse moves than giving the fan-favorite a chance. We all like dunks!