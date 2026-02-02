Chicago Bulls' Recent Three-Team Trade Came with One Hidden Roster Wrinkle

The Chicago Bulls kicked off trade season with a surprisingly sensical move over the weekend.

As many call for the organization to take a step back and build for the future, Arturas Karnisovas signaled a willingness to do precisely that. The lead executive chose to use the Bulls' financial flexibility to help the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers strike a deal. The Bulls took back Dario Saric's expiring contract in exchange for two future second-round picks.

It may not have been a groundbreaking transaction, but the trade felt like the kind of savvy and practical move that this front office has long ignored. And that has given Bulls fans a glimmer of optimism as Thursday's deadline approaches.

Speaking of which, with all eyes remaining on February 5, many may have missed a small roster wrinkle that came from Chicago's first trade of the year. Not only did the team have to waive guard Jevon Carter in order to make room for Saric, but they actually did include a player in the three-team transaction.

Chicago Bulls Quietly Open Up Two-Way Spot

Dec 1, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Emanuel Miller (2) shoots a three point basket during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Emanuel Miller is no longer on the Chicago Bulls' extended roster. The forward, who was signed to one of the team's three two-way contracts, was sent to Cleveland alongside Keon Eliis and Dennis Schroder. He was the only Bulls asset featured in the deal.

To be sure, it's rather unusual to see a two-way player traded. Teams will typically waive and replace these slots if they are no longer interested in evaluating a player. We saw them go this route earlier in the year when they let Trentyn Flowers go before re-signing Yuki Kawamura. Nevertheless, the Bulls clearly had a reason to include the 25-year-old, and they have now opened up a two-way spot in the process. Kawamura and second-round pick Lachlan Olbrich continue to hold the other two contracts.

In the grand scheme of things, no, an open two-way contract isn't nearly as important as what the Bulls might do at the trade deadline. But it is a small roster note to keep in mind as this front office looks to shake things up, particularly if the Bulls go in the direction many expect.

We have already seen both Kawamura and Olbrich play meaningful minutes over the last couple of nights. Was the main reason for that Chicago's injury trouble? Sure, but this is also a team that could be on the verge of embracing a full-blown youth movement and improving its 2026 lottery odds. In other words, head coach Billy Donovan may have a reason to play his two-way talent more than ever before.

At the end of the day, these two-way slots are for organizations to evaluate and develop fringe NBA talent. The goal is always to see if you can find a diamond in the rough. This is why it will be especially interesting to watch who the Bulls target with this open spot. Again, they might add someone knowing that there is a real opportunity for them to see legitimate NBA minutes over the next couple of months.

For what it's worth, NBA journeyman and three-time dunk contest champion Mac McClung may be the biggest name to keep an eye on. He rejoined the Bulls' G League affiliate after a short stint with the Pacers earlier this season. During his time in Hoffman Estates, the high-flyer has only continued to dominate the competition. He's averaged 25.4 points, 7.5 assists, and 1.5 steals over his 24 games played. The guard has also shot an impressive 51.8 percent from the field.

You can't put too much stock into G League numbers, and McClung has been known to put up huge stats for years. But a team has never given him an extended chance to test the NBA waters, and the Bulls could be in the perfect situation to have him do just that.