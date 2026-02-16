3 East Bottom Dwellers Set to Leave the Chicago Bulls in Their Dust

The time is now for the Chicago Bulls to set their priorities straight.

While the organizations took a step backward at this season's trade deadline, what that means for the future remains unclear. They have a significant amount of financial flexibility coming their way, as well as a stockpile of first and second-round draft picks at their disposal. Is the plan to play the long game and focus strictly on development? Instead, do they prefer to cash in on their assets sooner rather than later?

If one thing is for sure, outlining a clear plan is something this franchise has struggled to do in the past. They have repeatedly refused to aggressively go in one direction, hovering in the middle and preaching competitive integrity. Again, the recent deadline sell-off may suggest they are finally ready to change their tune, but this really only tells us what the next few months will look like.

Indeed, if the Bulls' hope is to take a step back in the right direction as soon as next season, they could run into some serious trouble. The Eastern Conference is only getting better, and multiple teams that have regularly fallen behind Chicago in recent years are ready to climb the ladder.

Charlotte Hornets

Feb 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) and center PJ Hall (16) call to look at the replay after a foul call during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While the Charlotte Hornets may sit 2.0 games ahead of the Chicago Bulls in the East standings, they were sitting lower on the totem pole just a couple of weeks back. Over the years, the Bulls were consistently able to bank on the Hornets being the more dysfunctional franchise. The team has not cracked the postseason since 2015-16 and has missed out on three-straight Play-In Tournaments.

If the last month has shown the Eastern Conference anything, though, it's that the tide is changing in Charlotte. Built around a solid young core of Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, and LaMelo Ball, the Hornets have shocked the NBA by winning 11 of their last 13 games. Their offense, in particular, has quickly become one of the best units in the league, as their 116.8 OFFRTG now ranks Top 9 this season.

The team even went as far as striking a deal with the Bulls to bring in Coby White this month. Whether or not the guard sticks around after this offseason remains a fair question, but the intentions of the deal are clear: Charlotte wants to be considered a playoff threat.

Could this young group come crashing back down to earth in the future? Sure, but there is no question they are far further along in their "rebuild" than Chicago. This is a group that has multiple young players with All-Star potential. Not to mention, they now seem ready to bolster the supporting cast. The days of viewing Charlotte as a lock to be swimming in the depths of the Eastern Conference are likely over. And that could be bad news for a Bulls front office trying to turn things around.

Indiana Pacers

Feb 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Don't forget about the Indiana Pacers.

The Tyrese Haliburton injury hit this team harder than anyone expected. If anything, most still believed this well-balanced roster would finish ahead of a team like the Chicago Bulls this season. Instead, they hold a somewhat shocking 15-40 record at the All-Star break, which is the NBA's fourth-worst mark overall.

Nonetheless, the organization has made clear that it still views itself as a Finals contender. The team was aggressive at the trade deadline to bolster their 2026-27 roster, acquiring All-Defensive Team center Ivica Zubac in a surprise deal. They also still saw Pascal Siakam earn a spot in the NBA All-Star Game with his high-level two-way play.

Chicago is well aware of how talented this group is, despite what their record might suggest. They have lost all three of their meetings with Indiana this year. There is little doubt that failing to take advantage of these outings played a part in the front office's decision to finally throw in the towel. If the Bulls can't even beat the Pacers when they are down this badly, how can they expect to compete with them moving forward?

If the Pacers sat ahead of the Bulls right now, Billy Donovan's squad would be sitting 12th in the conference. Only the Bucks, Nets, and Wizards would be playing in the same playground. And at least one more of those teams is well-positioned to leapfrog the Bulls in the coming months.

Washington Wizards

Feb 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) dribbles the ball past New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Similar to the Charlotte Hornets, the Washington Wizards have gradually shaken off the dysfunction. The team has finally started to hit on some of its draft picks, with big man Alex Sarr and guard Kyshawn George flashing some highly encouraging play. Sharpshooter Tre Johnson is also looking like a real building block.

Nonetheless, the Wizards' shockingly active trade deadline is why they feel destined to surpass the Bulls in 2026-27. The team turned heads by pursuing two All-Star-caliber players at a very discounted price. They first decided to add Trae Young to their backcourt before snatching Anthony Davis from the Dallas Mavericks. Neither appears likely to suit up this season as the Wizards eye another high draft pick, but there is no question that the Wizards hope both can drag them back to the playoffs next year.

To be sure, it will be a gamble for Washington. Young has struggled to lead a true winning team for years, while Davis' health remains an obvious concern. If the two of them can manage to stay healthy, though, there is reason to believe that Washington can battle for a Top 6 spot. Heck, even if Young is the only player who can manage to stay on the floor, he has at least shown he can keep a team in the Play-In picture. That alone may be enough for Washington to finish ahead of Chicago.