3 Keys: Chicago Bulls Must Play Clean to Snap Clippers' Six-Game Winning Streak

Do not let the Los Angeles Clippers' 19 wins fool you; they have played much better basketball as of late.

Yes, they have been beating up on Eastern Conference bottom feeders over the last couple of weeks, but the Chicago Bulls haven't done much to differentiate themselves from that group. Ending the Clippers' six-game winning streak is going to take one of their more complete performances of the last few weeks, especially when we consider the teams' stark difference in play style.

Pace Problems

Jan 16, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Alijah Martin (55) tries to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls have struggled this season against squads that like to slow things down, so I have some pretty bad news for them tonight.

Los Angeles comes into this meeting at the United Center ranking 29th in PACE. They average 112.4 points a night, which is the fourth-lowest mark in the NBA. Considering they are led by veterans James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, the lack of tempo offensively isn't all the surpirsing. Cleaning the Glass has a league-high 81.5 percent of their possessions coming against a set defense in the halfcourt. Relatedly, they also run the highest number of isolation possessions per game.

In many ways, one would think that Chicago's offensive creativity could take advantage of a matchup against a more one-dimensional scoring attack. But that's not how things have gone this year. They have repeatedly played into the hands of their opponents and have struggled to force teams to mimic their brand of basketball.

We need to look no further than Chicago's record against squads that rank in the bottom seven in PACE this season: Boston, LA, Houston, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Toronto, and Milwaukee. The Bulls have played five of these seven teams so far this season for a total of 10 contests, going 2-8.

Scoring On This Frontcourt

Jan 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) shoots the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) and center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Los Angeles Clippers' defense may only rank 21st this season, they still have one of the more imposing center rotations in the NBA. Ivica Zubac is a physical beast who has only taken steps forward over the last handful of years. In fact, the big man is fresh off his first-ever All-Defensive team selection in 2025, and he even finished the year Sixth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The Clippers also added Brook Lopez to the rotation this offseason. To be sure, he isn't the elite protector he once was, but he continues to be a steady hand and capable force. This combo has helped the Clippers limit teams to the 11th fewest points in the paint per game (48.5). Obviously, this is the area of the floor where the Bulls do the majority of their damage. They average the third-most points in the paint per game at 54.7.

I suppose the good news is that the Bulls have done a better job knocking down their threes over the last few games. They drained 20 of their 46 attempts in the win over Brooklyn, and they knocked down 17 of their 43 attempts two games prior against Utah. If they can come out with similarly hot shooting and pull that LA frontcourt closer to the perimeter, the more space they will have to cut and attack.

Nevertheless, if the Bulls do end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard tonight, I'm going to look at their success rate in the restricted area first.

Limit Turnovers

Dec 5, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) steals the ball from Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Once again, this Clippers' defense hasn't been particularly stout, but it has been the driving force behind their recent six-game winning streak. Has playing the Wizards (twice), Hornets, and Nets helped bolster the numbers? Absolutely. However, as we all know, the Bulls aren't a whole lot better than those units. And the Clippers team still deserves credit for taking care of business and tightening the screws on that end of the floor.

They have especially shown progress in the turnover department. Opponents have averaged 16.0 mistakes a game, which is tied for the third most over these last six contests. The Pistons and 76ers are the only two teams that have forced more. Overall, the Clippers have forced 18+ turnovers in three of their last five games. They have forced double-digit turnovers in seven consecutive outings.

Meanwhile, Chicago has actually avoided turning the ball over 10+ times in three of their last five games. They have been darn good all season long at limiting their mistakes despite the constant ball movement. But will that be the case again tonight against a streaking Clippers team?

For what it's worth, I actually wonder if a potential Josh Giddey return will hurt them in this department. As great as he's been all year long, we all know he can be a bit turnover-prone. And the fact that he may be taking the court tonight with multiple weeks of rust to shake off feels noteworthy.