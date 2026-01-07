3 Keys: Detroit Pistons Look Like a Terrifying Matchup for the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls refuse to get over the hump.

After going into their meeting with the Hornets on the cusp of an above .500 record, they have dropped two straight in embarrassing fashion. Both Charlotte and Boston were in control for the majority of the game, as the Bulls have struggled to win the hustle stats and seen their offense drop off a cliff without Josh Giddey in the mix.

Things will only get harder tonight as they head up north to face the top team in the Eastern Conference. Detroit has been playing its best basketball in years, and there is a lot that will have to go right for Chicago to pull off the upset.

Let's go over three keys to tonight's matchup.

Rebound Like Your Life Depends on It

Feb 2, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) grabs the rebound over forward Tobias Harris (12) and Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls are lucky.

With Jalen Smith in concussion protocol and Zach Collins still sitting out with an injured toe, this team remains incredibly thin in the frontcourt. And while that is horrible news against the Detroit Pistons, it's actually a tad less horrible tonight. The Pistons will be without their Most Improved Player frontrunner and physical beast, Jalen Duren.

The imposing big man has been a major part of the Pistons' shocking surge to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. He is averaging 17.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. He has six separate performances with 15 boards or more so far this season, and his 4.1 offensive rebounds per game rank fifth-most in the NBA. Dodging him should allow Billy Donovan to take one less anti-acid before the game.

Nevertheless, I expect the head to experience some heartburn in this one. The Pistons' rebounding prowess stretches across the roster. Without Duren, they still proceeded to out-rebound both the Cavaliers and Knicks. This included grabbing 14 offensive rebounds each night. Whether it's Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland, Isaiah Stewart, Paul Reed, or even jumbo guard Cade Cunningham, this is a group that understands the value of attacking the glass. It's why they sit Top 5 in second-chance points per game.

For what it's worth, the Bulls have shockingly won the second-chance battle in each of their previous two meeting with the Pistons, which they split. They came into both ready to compete in the paint. However, doing that a third time could prove remarkably challenging, particularly with their lack of size available. This is also a group that is fresh off back-to-back rancid performances in the rebounding department.

Charlotte out-rebounded the Bulls 13-6 on the offensive glass for a 16-2 advantage in secondary points. Then, Boston snagged a season-high 20 offensive rebounds, outscoring Chicago 26-12. If they can't come in with a more physical mindset tonight, this one could get ugly very quickly.

Paint Problems

Feb 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) scores against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Typically, when a team rebounds well, they also tend to score in the paint with ease. The bulk of the Pistons' offense is generated by either scoring in the restricted area or forcing their way to the free throw line. They average the second-most points in the paint per game, which is a big reason why they hold the NBA's sixth-highest field goal percentage at 48.2 percent.

While this is a team that can hurt you in the pick-and-roll and put pressure on the rim in the halfcourt, their success in the paint is largely derived from their transition play. They start 17.6 percent of their possessions in the open floor, which is behind only the Raptors and Heat for the league lead. Part of this is due to their grab-it-and-go mentality on the glass, but the fact that they forced 17.2 turnovers per game also makes a significant difference. Only the reigning champion Thunder force more.

Indeed, the Pistons score 21.5 points off turnovers a night (3rd) and also average 18.3 fastbreak points a night (2nd). So not only do the Bulls have to take care of the basketball this evening, but their defense can not drag its feet. Unfortunately, that's a tall ask for this group!

Chicago will also have to keep their mitts off the Pistons as they dive their way to the rim. They record nearly 28 free throw attempts a night compared to Chicago's 23. Cunningham is averaging a career-high 7.3 trips to the line a night, and he's converting at an 83.8 percent clip. He's also only two games removed from a season-high 17-18 showing at the line. If this game is close in the end, I'd expect to see him trying extra hard to force whistles against Chicago's shaky D.

Find Some Scoring Help

Jan 5, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) controls the ball while Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) defends during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls are hitting another offensive wall. Matas Buzelis has been great, but he can't do it alone! Before scoring a mere 101 points against the Boston Celtics, the Bulls dropped only 99 points against the Charlotte Hornets. Both games have featured extended scoring droughts, as well as some very rocky shot creation late in the game.

Of course, the absence of Josh Giddey plays a significant role in this. The fact Coby White is in and out of the lineup – and could sit tonight as a precaution for the back-to-back set – also doesn't help. Still, this is a team that has relied heavily on its depth this season and has several options who can pick up the scoring load. So who might that be tonight?

Can Nikola Vucevic take advantage of the Duren-less Pistons? Will Tre Jones take a more aggressive approach after taking only seven shot attempts against the Celtics? Should Ayo Dosunmu be thrown into the starting lineup to see if that provides a spark?

For what it's worth, I think I'm ready to see the latter. While I understand Billy Donovan wanting to keep Dosunmu in a steady sixth man role, his scoring ability in transition could be a key difference-maker tonight against this quick Pistons team. The Bulls can not afford another slow start, and Dosunmu deserves a chance to see if he can help them avoid that.