4 Reasons Why the Lead Chicago Bulls Job is One of the NBA's Best

The Chicago Bulls may only be a few days away from naming their newest front office face.

We learned this week that at least four candidates have moved on to a final round of in-person interviews. The list is made up of widely respected individuals, including two of the NBA's most prominent No. 2s. Why the Chicago Bulls would covet any of these executives isn't very hard to understand, but what about the other way around? Can we be sure that whoever is offered the job will end up taking over the struggling organization?

Let's go over four reasons why the Bulls' opening should be very attractive to the current finalists, starting with arguably the most important to someone sitting upstairs.

Loyalty

Oct 2, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan (right) speaks with Bulls president and chief operating officer Michael Reinsdorf during Chicago Bulls Media Day at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

When a new front office leader is named at some point over the next week or so, he will join some rare air. Ever since the franchise hired Jerry Krause to take over in 1984, the Chicago Bulls have had only two others serve as the head of basketball operations. Krause remained in the role until 2003, passing the torch to John Paxson.

While the Bulls would eventually shuffle the front office chairs and add Gar Forman to the mix in the late 2000s, Paxson remained as the primary decision-maker. It wasn't until 2020 that he stepped down and transitioned into a senior advisor role. Arturas Karnisovas was the first outside hire in a long time to take over the franchise, only to get the boot earlier this month.

Is it possible that Karnisovas' shorter time at the helm suggests that Bulls ownership will be less lenient moving forward? Perhaps, but even he remained in his position considerably longer than warranted. The fact of the matter is that the Reinsdorf family is known for their immense loyalty, which might as well be music to any candidate's ears.

Indeed, whoever is brought in can expect to have an extremely long runway. They will have very limited meddling from their bosses and presumably receive plenty of time to build out this team as they see fit. Particularly for a potential first-time exec, who could be more prone to make mistakes, this is the kind of support you dream of.

To be clear, this isn't necessarily a great quality for an ownership group to have from a fan perspective. Those on the outside looking in would much rather see legitimate pressure put on the men in charge. Nevertheless, we are looking at this from the interviewee's perspective, and one has to imagine that this blind devotion stands out when considering the opportunity.

Money to Spend

Mar 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) and forward Matas Buzelis (14) high five during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Heading into this offseason, Josh Giddey will be the highest-paid player on the Chicago Bulls roster at just $25.0 million. Considering his output this past season, despite the final record, this is a very palatable payday. In fact, the only "bad" contract on the organization's books might as well be Patrick Williams, who is still owed $18.0 million a year until the 2028-29 campaign. Will that money be a tough pill to swallow for a new lead exec? Sure, but it's nothing compared to some of the ugly max contracts that exist around the league!

Front office candidates are likely very excited about the immediate spending power they will have. The Bulls are currently projected to have more money than any team in the NBA, with roughly $63.0 million at their disposal, per Spotrac. Does this mean they will immediately go out and build a contender? Probably not, but it does open a lot of doors.

While free agency isn't what it once was, this year projects to have many intriguing restricted free agents. Whether it be Tari Eason, Walker Kessler, Bennedict Mathurin, or Peyton Watson, the Bulls have more than enough money to put some legitimate pressure on their current teams. And essentially any restricted free agent is still going to be young enough to fit into a rebuilding plan.

Speaking of which, the Bulls could also become a dumping ground for desperate teams. This has been one of the most popular tactics for down-on-their-luck franchises in recent years. With so much wiggle room financially, why not eat a couple of bad contracts in exchange for meaningful draft capital or another young player?

Door No. 3 would be using the money to go after a big fish. The Bulls may not be the favorite to land a disgruntled star, but they certainly have the assets and cap room! Especially with the new lottery system making it that much harder to secure a top draft pick, there is a world where speeding up a rebuild with an established star could be in the Bulls' best interest.

A the end of the day, money is power in the NBA. The Bulls have plenty of it.

Open Roster Spots

Feb 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jaden Ivey (31) guard Anfernee Simons (22) guard Collin Sexton (2) center Nick Richards (13) and forward Isaac Okoro (35) on the court during the second half against the Denver Nuggets. All five players weren’t 0n the team at the start of the season at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Directly tied to the Chicago Bulls' significant spending power is their current roster makeup. As of right now, the organization has only nine players under contract for next season (assuming they pick up Leonard Miller's option). In other words, the new braintrust is going to instantly have six roster spots to play with.

This gives a new hire the ability to immediately make this roster their own. They don't have to waste too much time evaluating pre-existing talent or looking for ways to create the space needed to add their guys. Could they still attempt to move on from some of the Bulls' current pieces? Sure, but they don't have to hit the trade market right away to begin constructing their vision.

Again, it's not every day that a front office comes in with the ability to add so many of their own guys. Even if the Bulls' current candidates are more than willing to undertake a multi-year rebuild, the ability to make this kind of change from the jump has to make them more optimistic about turning things around quickly.

A Full Draft Pick Arsenal

May 15, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; The podium with logos is seen prior to the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery at the Palmer House Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

For all of Arturas Karnisovas' faults, the Chicago Bulls' new front office leader might send him an edible arrangement for being so conservative. After dealing two future first-round picks right off the bat, Karnisovas never even sniffed a similar draft-pick-heavy deal during his tenure. This set the Bulls up to be in a pretty unique position, as they now have full control over all their future first-round picks.

Additionally, the Bulls' three-team Lauri Markkanen trade in 2021 finally cashed in this offseason. Long-time owners of a Trail Blazers lottery-protected pick, Portland sneaking into the playoffs officially gave the Bulls the 15th pick in this year's draft. This means that the Bulls' newest executive will have the chance to make two Top 15 selections in one of the deepest drafts in years. Not bad!

Full control over the future draft capital also allows the front office to go in several directions. They could take a more elongated player-development approach and continue to add young talent on draft night, or they could cash in on some of their picks for star-level talent. Heck, with a full arsenal, they could even look to do both! A new front office might prioritize lottery talent early on before building a capable enough team to support a star. The Cavaliers have found plenty of success following that very method.

Oh, and don't forget about those 13 second-rounders! As silly as that might feel, we have seen good front offices consistently package these picks for serviceable role players. Not to mention, the more shots you have in the second round, the more likely you are to find a diamond in the rough.

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