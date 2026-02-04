3 Young Players the Chicago Bulls Could Still Target This Trade Deadline

A big fat "open" sign might as well be blinking outside the United Center.

The Chicago Bulls made their trade deadline intentions clear on Tuesday, starting what appears to be an aggressive roster overhaul. Nikola Vucevic was moved to the Boston Celtics, while Kevin Huerter found his way to Detroit. In return, the Bulls added a couple of young guards and an enticing pick from the Boston Celtics.

Most expect the ball to keep rolling over the next handful of hours as the front office looks to even out this roster and continue to add future assets. They have continued to be linked to several other young change-of-scenery candidates, and now feels like the right time to review the options.

Below you will find three names that have been connected to Chicago over the past 24 hours, as well as why the Bulls may want to pursue them.

Tari Eason

Jan 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Tari Eason makes too much sense for the Chicago Bulls.

A team that has recently prioritized length and athleticism at the wing, the Houston Rockets forward would be an immediate fit. He would instantly elevate the group's defensive ceiling with his positional versatility, while simultaneously offering the kind of efficient floor-spacing the Bulls have come to value.

Yes, Chicago may have a developing Matas Buzelis in the lineup and Noa Essengue waiting in the wings, but Eason is the type of player who could comfortably fit next to both. He provides a level of strength and physicality that neither currently possesses, and his nearly 6.3 rebounds per game (2.0 offensive rebounds) in an average of 24.0 minutes of action helps underscore that.

To be sure, it's worth noting that Eason has experienced his fair share of injury trouble throughout his four-year-long career. He is also headed toward restricted free agency, which means the Bulls could wait to make a run at him with their presumably large amount of cap space this summer. In many ways, this could end up being the better alternative, as Houston is seemingly hesitant to move on from the high-upside 3-and-D wing

At the same time, we know the Bulls have what the Rockets need. Speculation first ran rampant around Houston as a fit for one of Chicago's guards, and legitimate reports soon followed. Could a framework come together before tomorrow that sends either White or Dosunmu to the West in exchange for Eason? If one thing is seemingly for sure, the Bulls have tried.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times shared on Tuesday night that the Bulls have "taking swings" at Eason this season, but the Rockets have continued to shoo them away.

Bennedict Mathurin

Feb 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin (00) shoots the ball in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Another guard!? Someone stop them!

I'll admit, the optics of grabbing Bennedict Mathurin now would be pretty hilarious. The Chicago Bulls are already overflowing with guards after adding Jaden Ivey, Anfernee Simons, and Mike Conley on Tuesday. However, let's remember that the trade deadline is still far from over. The expectation – for multiple reasons – is that the Bulls will continue to make moves. Whether it be trading Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, or flipping Simons and Conley, it's unlikely the backcourt stays this busy.

Now, if you want to argue that a Mathurin pursuit makes little sense with Ivey in the fold, I can agree with you. The Bulls likely do not pursue Ivey in a trade if they don't plan to re-sign him this summer. But, hey, Chicago isn't in a position to be all that picky. This is a team that simply needs high-upside talent on its roster, and Mathurin remains one of the more intriguing youngsters on the market.

The guard came out of Arizona and immediately made an impact with his high-motor and aggressive offensive mindset. He plays with a reckless abandon that has led to nearly 5.0 free throw attempts a night over his career and 16.1 points per game. The three-point jumper can be a tad streaky at times, but the stroke is undoubtedly there.

Overall, envisioning him suiting up alongside an unselfish ball-handler like Josh Giddey isn't all that hard. This is particularly true when we factor in his defensive upside. Again, he may not be the most consistent in this department, but his on-ball defense is fiesty. Compared to Coby White, there is little question that Mathurin would offer more on that end.

Mathurin has been name-dropped multiple times as a potential target for Chicago over the last week or so, fitting their "young players with experience" mold. Most recently, The Stein Line made note of the Bulls and Pacers discussing a possible Ayo Dosunmu for Mathurin swap. Considering all the buzz around Dosunmu's immense value, I'm not sure this is the move the Bulls would want to make to land Mathurin. Pursuing draft capital or another position of need might be in their best interest. However, the report alone emphasizes how much the Bulls have considered Mathurin in the lead-up to the deadline.

Yves Missi

Jan 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Is it possible that Yves Missi has moved to the top of the Chicago Bulls' wishlist?

After trading Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, the organization has been left with ONE healthy center. Jalen Smith is currently in line for significant playing time, as Zach Collins could be on the brink of being ruled out for the season. With that in mind, even if the Bulls intend to prioritize development over wins moving forward, it sure feels like they have to add a big man to the roster over the next day.

Missi is only in his second season after the Pelicans selected him No. 21 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. The recent addition of Derik Queen has made the road to meaningful playing time hazy for Missi, but he remains a pretty fascinating prospect at only 21 years old.

The offensive side of the ball needs A LOT of work. He is currently not much more than a lob threat and putback merchant, as even his finishing around the rim has left a lot to be desired. But the defensive upside is tantalizing, as is his sheer explosiveness. The Bulls have not had a potential rim-protector like him in ages, and we all know how badly they are going to need one on a team built with Josh Giddey in mind. This is why taking a chance on Missi – who still has two inexpensive years remaining on his rookie deal – might be a no-brainer. Hence ... "might."

While there is no doubt that the Bulls are interested in Missi, the Pelicans' price could end up pretty steep. Chicago will want to be careful about giving up any future draft capital. An unprotected first-round pick would be a tough pill to swallow, especially for someone who still has plenty of question marks. But might they do a protected first? What about sending them one of their many guards? Please, take one! Someone, anyone!

For what it's worth, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints did name the Bulls as the most interested suitor on Tuesday. Who knows if that means a deal gets done, but it sure feels like we could hear more about a possible framework in the lead-up to the 2:00 p.m. CT tomorrow.