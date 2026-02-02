Chicago Bulls NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Latest Updates & Rumors

The Chicago Bulls are on the verge of their most important trade deadline in years.

Sitting 9th in the Eastern Conference and in line for their fourth consecutive Play-In Tournament appearance, February 5 marks an opportunity to finally change the status quo. They are in a prime position to make several moves, as they have ample financial flexibility with seven expiring contracts on their books. Not to mention, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu remain two of the more intriguing guards available for contenders.

With that in mind, the stove is expected to stay hot in the lead-up to 2:00 p.m. CT on Thursday. We are going to keep track of all the latest right here, so be sure to bookmark this page for your one-stop shop for Chicago Bulls trade deadline news!

Latest Rumors

• As trade deadline week gets underway, the Bulls have reportedly sent a clear message out across the league: They are ready to do business.

• From Domantas Sabonis to Zion Williamson, we took a look at which rumors were worth buying into and which were likely fiction.

• The betting odds have shifted drastically in the Bulls' favor for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Would Karnisovas really make a run at him?

• The Bulls reportedly tried to move Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics this season, but the Eastern Conference competitor said no.

• Could the Houston Rockets give the Bulls a call in the coming days? They sure feel like a match made in heaven.

• Ayo Dosunmu has emerged as the Bulls' top trade chip, per multiple reports.

• Three contenders have been linked to potential deals with the Bulls over the last couple of weeks.

JANUARY 31 – INSTANT GRADE

Bulls get: Dario Saric, 2027 second-round pick (via Cavaliers), 2029 second-round pick (via Kings)

Kings get: De'Andre Hunter

Cavaliers get: Keon Ellis, Dennis Schroder, Emanuel Miller

Reaction: The Chicago Bulls started the trade deadline off with a win. Time and again, Arturas Karnisovas has refused to take a step back and prioritize future assets. Draft capital, in particular, has been something this organization has often ignored. This deal signals a change in philosophy, though. The Bulls did what many smart rebuilding teams do, which is use their financial flexibility to help another team in exchange for draft picks. At the end of the day, they essentially gave up nothing in return for two second-rounders. How can you not approve of that?