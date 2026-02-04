If you are a GM who hasn't received a call from the Chicago Bulls the past few days, you might be questioning your entire roster.

No executive has been more active during trade deadline week than Arturas Karnisovas. The front office leader has opted for an aggressive roster overhaul, already showing Nikola Vucevic, Kevin Huerter, and Coby White out the door. The three different transactions have largely centered around adding young players and future draft picks – all while maintaining the immense amount of financial flexibility the franchise already had moving forward.

The plan may still very much be coming together for the Bulls, as the deadline isn't until 2:00 p.m. CT on Thursday. But the simple fact that there does appear to be a plan is a welcome change for many fans and analysts alike. Chicago has been spinning their wheels the past three seasons to make the Play-In Tournament at all costs. Now, it appears they have taken a far more long-sighted view of building a more competitive roster.

At least ... one would hope!

The Bulls' current roster is about as head-scratching as it gets. They have taken back multiple guards over the last couple of days, doing absolutely nothing to clean up the logjam they have at the position. Relatedly, they are incredibly strapped for size on their roster after moving Nikola Vucevic. Jalen Smith and Ousmane Dieng represent the only healthy bigs, and both have clocked the majority of their recent minutes at the four.

The roster genuinely evokes a giggle, but I have to imagine the front office is well aware of that. Moving forward with this group – even if the idea is to "tank" over the next month and a half – would make little sense. Chicago is almost sure to have more moves up their sleeve to balance things out. After all, rumors continue to connect them to several other young players across the league, including Pelicans' big man Yves Missi. Players like Collin Sexton and Anfernee Simons, in particular, feel like potential players who could be flipped to contending teams.

Nevertheless, we might as well take a look at where things stand as of today. Below you will find the current Chicago Bulls roster. If the team completes more deals, check back here for updates!

Chicago Bulls Roster – (As of Feb. 4 at 4:30 PM CT)

Jan 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Note: Roster is not finalized as trades are still pending. New additions identified with an asterisk.

Guards

Josh Giddey

Ayo Dosunmu

Tre Jones

Jaden Ivey*

Anfernee Simons*

Collin Sexton*

Swingmen

Isaac Okoro

Dalen Terry

Wings

Matas Buzelis

Patrick Williams

Julian Phillips

Noa Essengue

Bigs

Ousmane Dieng*

Jalen Smith

Zach Collins